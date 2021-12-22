Rotax Introduces 24V Option For 915iS

BRP-Rotax has introduced a 24-Volt option for the 915is four-stroke piston engine with the new 915iS C24 non-certified and 915iSc C24 certified versions. According to the company, the 915iS C24/915iSc C24 will enable 24V aircraft board systems, support digital displays and glass cockpits and add reserves for auxiliary instruments, tablets and gadgets. Engine weight will remain the same.

“BRP-Rotax is known for uncompromising safety in the evolution of its aircraft engines – and with this technological upgrade we follow this tradition,” said BRP-Rotax General Manager Peter Oelsinger. “Our award-winning 915iS engine welcomes a 24V-option to its line-up. The new 24-Volt power supply delivers up to 800W for pilots to get creative: from cockpit equipment to digital conveniences.”

The new 24V option is available beginning this month via Rotax Aircraft’s network, which includes 16 authorized distributors and more than 220 points of sales and service around the world. Rotax reports that it currently supplies engines to over 80-percent of all aircraft manufacturer in its segment. The company has sold more than 190,000 engines to date.