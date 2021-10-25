Aerial Hit And Run Prompts Investigation

The NTSB is asking for tips from the public after the aviation version of a hit and run in Alaska earlier this month. The board says a Cessna 180 was hit by an “unknown” aircraft near Sutton Alaska on Oct. 13. The 180 took serious damage to a wing but the pilot was able to land it without incident. The other aircraft kept going and the pilot hasn’t fessed up. So the NTSB and the FAA are asking anyone else who might have information on the incident to come forward according to the Anchorage Daily News as reported in Kathryn’s Report.

“We don’t think there was any damage to the other plane, but we don’t know that because it kept going,” Johnson said. “This is an accident, and we’re trying to figure out what took place. We’d like to get both sides of the story,” he said. “So we are actively looking for that airplane.” A review of ATC tapes didn’t turn up anything so the NTSB is hoping anyone who knows anything will call them at 907-782-4848.