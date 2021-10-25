Florida Humidity Grounded Starliner

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft’s valves may have frozen because they couldn’t handle Florida’s humidity, according to a report by United Press International. UPI quotes NASA and Boeing spokespeople as saying the famous Florida stickiness may have caused corrosion in the valves that kept them from functioning prior to a an uncrewed test launch of the capsule in August. The fuel oxidizer that flows through some of those valves apparently reacted to the humidity and the resulting corrosion locked up the valves.
“It was a humid time of year, in August,” Michelle Parker, Boeing’s chief engineer for space and launch systems, said. “We had looked at the humidity, and we’ve physically seen some evidence of condensation within the service module.” Boeing is reportedly looking at adding heaters to the valves or using desiccants to soak up the moisture to fix the problem. NASA spokesman Steve Stich said the agency remains confident Boeing will sort out the issue. “We have every confidence that Boeing will be flying crew soon,” he told UPI.
They are leaving this thing outside in Florida next to the ocean… only a rocket scientist would do that.
Yeah, perhaps they should have used corrosion resistant materials. Funny, this one guy is building entire spacecraft out of stainless steel.
From cost controller — Boeing Starliner.
To: Michelle Parker, Boeing’s chief engineer for space and launch systems
Michelle — I could not sleep last night after seeing that you proposed using inox taps for the Starliner fuel oxidizer plumbing system.
A quick search on line, backed by a trip to my local DIY warehouse, showed they are, on average $6.23 more expensive than standard taps, used drip free by millions of people in this country.
When will the message that every cent must account eventually get through?
It hurts me to say that I will have to attach this memo to your annual evaluation record.
Poor Bobby Boeing. No one told him that Florida air gets a tad dampish.
The exact reason I no longer leave my airplane in FL when I’m gone during summer time. No matter what I did, I couldn’t stop the impact of incessant high humidity. Keeping it in a hangar actually makes it worse because the same absolute humidity outside seeps into the hangar where it’s a few degrees cooler causing higher relative humidity with little air moving ergo condensation issues. I actually had mold grow on the interior plastic and foam backed rugs kept moisture against the seat rails causing them to go bad due to corrosion. I’ve seen condensation on hangar floors, even. An airplane MUST be taken out into the sun, flown and “aired out” regularly. It’d be no different for a space craft. Worse, actually, with the super cold fluids and gases involved. And Boeing didn’t figure this out?? OH … isn’t that the same company that had problems with mcas airplanes? They’re NEVER going to live THAT debacle down. Sum ting wong in the Boeing ‘head shed.’
Maybe Boeing’s head honchos need a trip to the “wood-shed”! 🙂
Nitrogen tetroxide is nasty stuff and tricky to work with. But we’ve been building spacecraft and launching them from Florida for sixty years! I would expect the humidity would be a solved problem…
My thoughts exactly Mr. Brooks. Hydrazine and NO4 have been used in rockets since the 1960s and pretty well all of them were launched in the Florida heat and humidity. I am really having a hard time figuring out how their valves would let the moisture in without letting the oxidizer leak OUT. The astronauts that were reassigned from the Starliner to other flights are probably happy they got the new spots.
This is the result we get when we educate our youth in scientific trends and issues, and not…well, science. Apparently our young engineers are not taught how to design for the environment we live in, they are taught the prevailing theories on how to change the environment.
At least it was something that couldn’t have been anticipated.
No wonder Boeing has earned the moniker “Lazy B”.
I worked at a well-known Aerospace valve manufacturer for many years. It is a very difficult, complex and expensive procedure. There are design criteria to consider, qualification tests , and Acceptance tests which are very rigorous and thorough. Wanna-be rocket scientists are quick to criticize but do not have any expertise in space environments. Were those valves purged with nitrogen? Is the material correct for the application? There’s a lot of possible causes of failures, and just saying Humidity is perhaps an over-simplification. Contamination is the number one culprit with valves. Yes, heaters have been used for many years, but how long do you leave them on . And you don’t just grab an off-the -shelf fuel/oxidizer valve that was used on an old Delta II or Redstone and use it in todays designs. Its a learning process, and Space is HARD!