ALPA Wants FAA To Enact COVID Rules

The FAA says it’s working with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to update guidelines for air carriers on COVID-19 precautions but the head of the nation’s biggest pilots’ union says the current regime isn’t enough. ALPA President Capt. Joe DePete told WOIO in Cleveland that the FAA needs to mandate compliance with CDC recommendations rather than suggest they follow the guidelines. “There are carriers that are doing a good job and there are carriers that are doing not such a great job,” DePete said. “So there is this varying patchwork of compliance or lack thereof and that’s no way to handle a pandemic.” So far 300 ALPA members have contracted the virus and three have died.
The FAA told DePete it is monitoring airline behavior and will step in if necessary. “The FAA will reinforce the importance of airlines heeding CDC guidance and clarify those expectations if needed,” the agency said in letter to DePete that it shared with the TV station. “We also will determine if additional actions are necessary or feasible to motivate compliance.” The current CDC guidelines deal mainly with cleaning the aircraft and dealing with sick passengers. Many airlines require passengers to be masked from the time they reach the check-in counter throughout their journey and Air Canada is going to start checking all passengers for a fever (99.5 degrees) on May 15.
I predict that the FAA will regulate on medicals where pilots and air traffic controllers have tested positive and/or have been hospitalized and survived the infection. Clinicians are discovering that the virus has a strong impact through the body, from brain to lungs to toes. Will medicals be invalidated grounding pilots and ATC Techs until studies, on the temporary or permanent effects of the virus on the body, are completed, evaluated and regulations implemented? If so, then the Airlines and GA, the whole industry will enter another rough ride.
You may be right, Raf, but that’s pretty chilling stuff. Allow me to channel Adam Schiff/ the FAA:
“You used to be sick; now you’re not. We have no evidence to support an assertion that your health now is compromised, but out of an abundance of caution, we’re going to strip you of your livelihood until/unless we acquire satisfactory evidence that your health is NOT compromised. Check back with us after a few years.”