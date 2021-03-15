Bonanza Crash in Florida Caught on Ring Camera (Updated)

Three are dead in the crash of a Beech A36 Bonanza in Florida today, and the driver of an SUV on the road just east of the field is in critical condition. (Originally, both individuals in the SUV were in critical condition, but late news is that the child passenger succumbed to his injuries.) Horrifyingly graphic evidence of the crash appeared on local media this afternoon, caught on a Ring doorbell camera. The Bonanza and its pilot and passenger have not been identified, but reports confirm they perished in the post-crash fire. (WARNING: The graphic crash sequence is visible in the video linked below.)

Local reports are saying that the aircraft took off from North Perry Airport in Hollywood, Florida, on Runway 10 Left. It appears the Bonanza had engine trouble and the pilot attempted a 180-degree turn to land on Runway 28 Left, which displaced is less than 1500 feet south of the departure runway. Images from the Ring camera show the Bonanza, with the gear still up, in a steepening right bank toward the runway, just miss the roof of a house and then make hard contact with the SUV, which was driving north on SW 72nd Avenue. The airplane’s right wing appears to have been breached and a plume of fuel spray can be seen on the video. Before sliding to the airport perimeter fence, the airplane catches fire. In other images from the scene, the engine can be seen torn off the firewall.

We will update this story when more information is available.