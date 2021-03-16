WAI Wraps Up First Virtual Conference

Women in Aviation International (WAI) concluded its first virtual conference last week, hosting more than 2,300 attendees from around the world. The 32nd Annual International Women in Aviation Conference (WAI2021), which was held online due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, included keynote speakers, exhibits, education sessions, professional development seminars and workshops, scholarship awards and a ceremony for the WAI International Pioneer Hall of Fame 2021 inductees. The event took place March 11-12.

“Our strength is in the celebration of so many like-minded women who come together to share their passion for aviation and aerospace, and we successfully delivered that opportunity this week at WAI2021,” said WAI CEO Allison McKay. “From a NASA astronaut, top-level women executives, engineers, pilots of all levels right through young students, and all aerospace professions, we are united in a desire to help one another and further our careers and personal lives.”

First announced last December, the 2021 Pioneer Hall of Fame inductees are Joan Robinson-Berry, Maj. Gen. Carol Timmons (ret.) and the U.S. Marine Corps’ First Class of Women Aviators. WAI awarded $475,805 in scholarships at WAI2021 for “academic use, lifestyle enhancement, and flight training.” The 33rd Annual International Women in Aviation Conference is scheduled to take place March 17-19, 2022, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee.