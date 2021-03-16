KITPLANES Launches “Metal Magic” Video Series

Experienced aircraft builders know that completing a homebuilt is all about a multitude of small steps eventually resulting in a flyable airplane. That concept is doubly true where metal aircraft are concerned: Each stage rewards patience and repetition. With that in mind, our sister publication KITPLANES has launched a 20-part video series that takes potential builders through metalworking step by step, starting with shop safety and building up through more complex tasks and skill sets.

Presented by KITPLANES editor at large Paul Dye, a multi-aircraft builder with decades of experience, the series rolls out a new episode every other week. Here are the first five in the series.