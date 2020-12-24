Bombardier Receives Order For Ten Challenger 350s

Bombardier announced that it has received a firm order for ten Challenger 350 business jets from an undisclosed customer. The sale, one of the largest business jet orders this year, is valued at $267 million. Since the model’s entry into service in 2014, the Challenger 350 fleet has logged over 648,000 flight hours with the 350th aircraft being delivered last July.

“This order highlights the tremendous value customers place on the unmatched capabilities of our aircraft,” said Bombardier CEO Éric Martel. “Bombardier’s newly refreshed portfolio and growing service network position the company well to respond to growing interest in private aviation and the enhanced safety it provides.”

The Challenger 350 has a range of 3,200 NM, top speed of Mach 0.83 and maximum payload of 3,400 pounds. It comes equipped with the Collins Aerospace Pro Line 21 Advanced avionics suite with an option available for a head-up display (HUD) with enhanced vision system (EVS). The Honeywell HTF7350 turbofan-powered aircraft can seat up to ten passengers.