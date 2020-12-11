Aviation Consumer magazine is running a market survey on avionics upgrades. If you’ve had major avionics work done within the past two years, the magazine wants to know about your experiences to include brand satisfaction, costs, downtime, installation support, ease of use and anything else you want others to know about the project. The results will run in a field report in an upcoming issue of Aviation Consumer.

In addition to completing the survey, you can also reach out to the magazine’s editor at consumereditor@hotmail.com, and on Facebook.

Click to take the Aviation Consumer Avionics Satisfaction Survey.