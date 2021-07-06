Gulfstream Delivers Final G550

Gulfstream announced that it delivered its final commercial G550 business jet last week to an undisclosed international customer. The model entered service in 2003 and its design team was awarded that year’s Robert J. Collier Trophy for “leading edge achievement in designing, testing and building an innovative aircraft while incorporating measurable safety enhancements and far-reaching advances in aerospace technology.” According to the company, more than 600 G550s are currently in service.

“The G550 set a new standard for performance and reliability and continues to outperform and impress with its wide-ranging capabilities,” said Gulfstream President Mark Burns. “Given our vast G550 fleet in service, we look forward to continuing to support all G550 customers around the world with Gulfstream Customer Support’s extensive network.”

The Gulfstream G550 has a top speed of Mach 0.885 and range of 6,750 NM. Powered by the Rolls-Royce BR710, the model was the launch platform for the Honeywell Primus Epic-based Gulfstream PlaneView flight deck. In addition to being able to seat up to 19 passengers, the G550 can be configured for special missions including aeromedical evacuation, airborne early warning, atmospheric research and maritime patrol.