AOPA High School Curriculum Earns STEM.org Accreditation

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Foundation has announced that its You Can Fly High School Aviation STEM Curriculum has received accreditation from STEM.org. The independent credentialing and education research organization evaluated the curriculum on standards including its ability to help students develop critical thinking, collaboration and communication skills and how well it promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills that “prepare students for the future of aviation and aerospace.” According to AOPA, the You Can Fly curriculum was used in more than 200 schools across 38 states during the 2020-2021 school year.

“The AOPA’s You Can Fly program exhibits true excellence and is leading the way in STEM education,” said STEM.org founder and executive director Andrew B. Raupp. “In thoroughly assessing the program and corresponding curriculum during the multiphase assessment process, our team was impressed with AOPA’s STEM academic rigor combined with a devotion to supporting future pilots at every stage of their aviation journey.”

The six-course You Can Fly STEM curriculum offers two pathways—pilot and drone—for students in grades nine through twelve. Courses are designed to align with Common Core State Standards and Next Generation Science Standards. The program is available to high schools free of charge.