EASA Approves G1000NXi Upgrade for Embraer’s Phenom 100 and 300

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has approved Garmin’s G1000NXi upgrade for Embraer Phenom 100s and 300s that have the manufacturer’s Garmin-derived Prodigy Flight Deck. The upgraded suite has the same mechanical footprint and harness connections minimizing the time and cost of the update.

Available features of the upgrade for the Phenom include: SurfaceWatch runway monitoring; visual approach guidance; moving map overlay on the HSI screen; spilt-screen view available on the Multi-Function Display (MFD); sectional and IFR low/high enroute charts; overlaid European Visual Reporting Points (VRPs) on the moving map; Smart Airspace, which highlights the pertinent airspace nearest the aircraft’s position; decoded Terminal Aerodrome Forecasts (TAFs) now viewable on the MFD; support for displaying various Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B In) data; Optional GMA 1360D audio panels with Bluetooth and 3-D audio capabilities; GWX 75 Doppler weather radar is available as an option in the Phenom 300.

Modernized displays improve the readability and updated processors smooth panning and speed map rendering. The G1000 NXi integrated flight deck also has contemporary animations and new LED backlighting.

The upgrade is now available with a two-year warranty at select Garmin dealers and Embraer Service & Support centers.