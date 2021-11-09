Gulfstream To Build New Arizona Service Center

Gulfstream Aerospace has announced plans to build a new aircraft service center at Arizona’s Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA). The 225,000-square-foot maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility represents a more than $70 million investment for the company. According to Gulfstream, the center will feature a fuel farm with a dedicated sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supply, low-flow plumbing fixtures, LED lighting, building management systems and an energy-efficient HVAC system.

“In the past decade, as our fleet has grown, we have invested to create a network of modern facilities to provide our customers with outstanding service and support when and where they need it,” said Gulfstream President Mark Burns. “The addition of our new service center in Mesa gives us an additional facility in the Western U.S. and represents our commitment to ensuring that our customers not only purchase the best in the world, they also receive the best service in the world.”

Gulfstream reports that it plans to pursue Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification, a “green” building credential designed to signify a facility’s “sustainable design, construction and operations standards,” for the new service center. The Arizona facility is scheduled to open in 2023. As previously reported by AVweb, Gulfstream has opened several new service locations over the last two years at locations including Savannah, Georgia; Van Nuys, California; Fort Worth, Texas; Palm Beach, Florida; Appleton, Wisconsin; and Farnborough, England.