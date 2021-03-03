NetJets Secures Options For 20 Supersonic Bizjets

NetJets has signed an agreement with supersonic aircraft developer Aerion that includes purchase options for 20 Aerion AS2 supersonic business jets. According to Aerion, the deal brings the value of its order backlog to approximately $10 billion. The company also announced plans to collaborate with aviation training provider FlightSafety International to develop a flight training academy for supersonic civil, commercial and military aircraft.

“Our strategy is to connect the very best partners in the world within a new mobility ecosystem optimized for speed and founded on sustainability,” said Aerion CEO Tom Vice. “In NetJets and FlightSafety International we have two such partners; both globally recognized leaders in their fields who share our passion for a new era of mobility that is both fast and at the same time kind to our planet.”

Aerion’s AS2 is expected to have a top speed of Mach 1.4 and supersonic range of 4200 NM. It will be powered by GE’s new Affinity engine and outfitted with an avionics suite that is being developed in partnership with Honeywell. As previously reported by AVweb, Aerion is aiming to begin AS2 production in 2023 at its planned facility in Melbourne, Florida.