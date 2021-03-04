Ohio Air & Space Hall of Fame, OSU Partner On AvSTEAM Education

The Ohio Air & Space Hall of Fame and Museum (OAS) and the Ohio State University (OSU) Center for Aviation Studies & Air Transportation have signed an agreement designed to support aviation-based science, technology, engineering, arts and math (AvSTEAM) education programming. The partnership will focus on developing curricula and activities, co-producing public events and promoting AvSTEAM education in Ohio. It will also support OAS’s historic preservation efforts.

“A wealth of the world’s innovation and technological advancements were created right here in ‘The Birthplace of Aviation,’ thanks to ordinary Ohioans making extraordinary contributions,” said OAS Executive Director Ron Kaplan. “The world class facilities and programs of Ohio State Aviation have been instrumental to that success for over a hundred years. Thus we are delighted that our very first STEAM education partnership is with the OSU Center for Aviation Center Studies.”

OAS is in the process of renovating the historic Port Columbus Air Terminal, a 13,000-square-foot Art Deco style terminal and tower built in 1929. The nonprofit organization signed a long-term lease on the building last September along with receiving a $550,000 grant from the State of Ohio to assist with the $2 million renovation. When complete, the facility will house free exhibits honoring Ohio air and space pioneers, research archives and an AvSTEAM education center, as well as rentable meeting and event spaces.