Frasca To Expand Manufacturing Facility

Flight simulator manufacturer Frasca International has announced plans to expand its manufacturing facility in Urbana, Illinois. The expansion will add capacity for two additional Level D full flight simulators (FFS), bringing the total number of FFS pads at the location to five. The company says that upsizing will also allow them to build simulators for larger aircraft.

“Adding this manufacturing space is one visible element to our strategic plan to increase our engineering and manufacturing throughput,” said Frasca International president John Frasca. “Other investments include 3D printing, network infrastructure upgrades and staffing additions.”

Frasca cites strong flight simulator sales, including a recent Level D FFS contract with an undisclosed helicopter operator, as reason for the expansion. Construction on the facility is expected to begin this coming spring with a completion date of September 2021. Frasca reports that it has been able to maintain its workforce throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and has plans to hire more personnel as necessary.