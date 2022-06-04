Craig Field To Get U.S.’s First Remote Tower ATC Center

The Selma Economic Development Authority has announced plans to set up a Remote Tower Air Traffic Control Center at Craig Field (SEM) in Selma, Alabama. The project will be led by Valdosta, Georgia-based air traffic control academy Advanced ATC Inc. and conducted in partnership with Spain’s Indra Corp., which will provide staffing, software and logistics support. The center is expected to be the first of its kind in operation in the U.S. and is designed to allow air traffic controllers to “perform all the functions of a traditional control tower from a different location through the extensive use of cameras, real-time video and other advances.”
“Remote towers represent an important and innovative step in airspace modernization efforts in the U.S., and I’m excited to see Advanced ATC establish its pioneering operation at Craig Field,” said Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce Greg Canfield. “This virtual tower center represents another example of how our state is at the leading edge of trends shaping the future of aviation and aerospace for the U.S.”
Advanced ATC plans to invest $4.7 million in the Remote Tower Air Traffic Control Center along with hiring 28 people for Craig Field operations in the first year. In addition, Advanced ATC intends to establish an international training academy at SEM to “provide operational training and certifications for the remote tower air traffic controllers.” A timeline for the project was not announced.
Well, this takes all of the fun out of buzzing the tower.
Full time space based ADS-B everywhere … mark my words !
Step 1: “We don’t need people on-site.”
Step 2: “We don’t need people.”
Can’t tell if this is an optimistic statement, a pessimistic statement, or simply an objective statement regarding the shifting of operations from direct human operation to machine operation.
Let me guess, the whole thing hinges on one public internet connection.
On the bright side, no one is going to ask you to “Call the Tower.” (Altho if there is a violation, I suppose that there will be video – altho in another country?)
Well isn’t it nice that those controllers can be on the “left coast” somewhere and be getting paid to run the Selma tower. That way on payday they spent their paychecks in anywhere else not Selma. Doesn’t that sound nice. Way to go “Selma Economic Development Authority”.
This is like the first moving map GPS. It will start out crude and nominally helpful but become expected. A decade from now most all airports will have remote towers and bring back the old classic FSS/Unicom but include 24/7 traffic separation.
Even airports that only have a couple hundred operations a day will have a remote tower with weather, traffic, ground and ground services’ information. Of course the lowest bidder will provide the controllers. CTAF will be uncommon and most pilots won’t understand how to use it. Kinda like CTAF is now. 😉 “Airport WXYZ, this is airplane N123, is anyone in the pattern?”
I’m not a Union guy. But I wonder what the National Air Traffic Controllers Association thinks about this. And, more crucially, what they will do about this.
Nothing. They don’t have a leg to stand on. Its not an FAA tower or even government funded. They have nothing to fight for. If the union gets involved somehow in some way the project will explode in cost 10 fold. As far as what they are thinking….they, like most unions, are not there for their membership but more for their political power and membership revenue.
And I wonder if there will be “self-driving” Controllers coming to a Tower near you? (I.e., AI.)