AVweb Rewind: The Gliders of Normandy

This week, beginning June 6th, marks the 78th anniversary of Operation Overlord, the invasion of northwestern Europe by Allied forces in 1944. At the time, it was the largest airborne operation by U.S., Canadian and British forces, although operation Market Garden later in the war was larger yet. All of these assaults relied on towed gliders for part of the envelopment operation. In this video shot by Paul Bertorelli in 2017, we take a look at the aircraft themselves and how they were deployed. Operation Neptune was the actual D-Day assault phase.