ERAU Electric Aircraft Reaches Milestone

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s “eSpirit” electric aircraft has reached the taxi-test stage after four years of development. The Diamond HK-36-based project, dubbed eSpirit of St. Louis as a nod to Charles Lindbergh’s “notion of balance between aviation and the environment,” is a testbed for students and faculty to develop a unique electric propulsion system.
According to ERAU, Dr. Richard “Pat” Anderson, director of the Eagle Flight Research Center, piloted the HK with student Joseph Thiemer and actively “programmed and monitored parameters in the motor inverter/speed controller and monitored the battery management system.”
“Successful tests such as our most recent taxi are large steppingstones toward goals that are shaping the future of air transportation with hybrid and electric platforms,” said Joseph Thiemer, an Aerospace Engineering student completing his bachelor’s degree.
“I am ecstatic that we achieved this taxi milestone and look forward to our next milestone—flight—an arduous task, but not an impossible one,” said aerospace engineering master’s student Sanay Satam. “We know the challenges that stand before us and are motivated to overcome them. It is all about the high fives at the end of the day, knowing that we were able to achieve our goals, thus fueling, or should I say, electrifying our ambition to succeed in the flight phase.”
The eSpirit program is long running, with its first power-up in 2017. The pace is not unexpected, since, according to ERAU, “Retrofitting the aircraft is almost entirely a student-based project designed to give them hands-on and research experience in electric aviation and hybrid propulsion. Faculty provide oversight as three aerospace engineering students … work on overall implementation, project planning and management, test procedures and execution.”
A taxi test? You’ve got to be kidding me.
The students have built a thrust-driven electric car with wings. Are there plans to fly it? I don’t know. But no doubt a lot of students are learning a lot about the problems inherent in electric aviation.
Somebody is getting paid a lot of money to do this kind of stuff and more is coming, a lot more.
Whoopiiii…
4 years and it taxies?
WTH are they so proud about? This is already a failure.
The future of carbon free aviation is synthetic fuel, such as developed by Porsche. We will run out pistons and turbines into the future and the snowflakes won’t have to melt.
There is no need for carbon free aviation in the first place, but at least synthetic fuel will work.
It is easy to use energy but not easy to store it, use it wisely or handle it. Batteries are not fuel and fuel is not a battery. The old locomotives have proven that electricity makes a great transmission of power. In fact a mechanical transmission has never been made for trains.
So use fuel wisely and transfer the power to the prop and your problems are solved. It is nice to have a plane donated for research but build your electric system first for the mission to need and then build your aircraft around that purpose if you want success.
It’s good they get to get their hands dirty and actually build something and work on a project. It’s also likely good they are getting exposed early with the snails pace of modern aviation progress. These kids are going to work in environments where expecting to get things done without taking every precaution and avoiding any personal upsets is demanded. Most who cannot deal with that will just get spit out like a virus.