Fauci Backs Continued Airliner Mask Mandate

Dr. Anthony Fauci has suggested the airline mask mandate isn’t going anywhere soon. “We want to make sure people keep their masks on. I think the idea of taking masks off, in my mind, is really not something we should even be considering,” Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, told ABC’s This Week. Fauci also noted that airplanes are “reasonably safe” because of the mask mandate and the filtration systems that scrub the constantly changing air on airliners. The comment was in response from host Jonathan Karl about statements made by airline executives in a Senate hearing that seemed to suggest they’d like an end to mask mandate sooner rather than later.
His comments came a few days after Dr. David Powell, the medical adviser for the International Air Transport Authority, told Bloomberg that despite the generally better conditions on an airliner, the omicron variant has skewed the equation and the chances of catching COVID on an airplane have doubled or tripled. “The relative risk has probably increased, just as the relative risk of going to the supermarket or catching a bus has increased,” he said. He also said it’s probably safer to fly business class than coach if that’s an option.
The longer this mandate lasts with the airlines the longer the current growing, booming business for private, fractional, and pt135 charter will last. Job security for me and my fellow charter pilots!
Thank you Dr. Fauci!
Clearly, you don’t fly airliners nor have a clue how environmental systems work.
There IS NO SAFER environment than an airliner at altitude. Never mind the fact masks DO NOT WORK.
“in my mind, is really not something we should even be considering,”
People, in their own minds, have different opinions. My opinion is that the vast majority of masks do not stop viruses and are worn incorrectly. Reality is that, like airport security, it’s mostly theater to comfort the insecure.
Just curious here, but from which University did you complete your degree in epidemiology?
You don’t need a degree to know that if you can smell through a mask then a virus can also pass through it. That, and thinking a virus won’t spread when removing your masks to eat/drink borders on lunacy. It’s theater for the insecure.
So you have confirmed that you know nothing about epidemiology or virology and you clearly understand nothing about measures put in place to limit transmission of pathogens. And somehow you think you know more than actual experts who have spents decades in the field. Hopefully your misguided views are not being seen beyond AvWeb.
The Danish study proved masks do not work in the real world. But, you’re welcomed to prove me wrong.
Good luck with that.
Mr. Foyt,
While I appreciate your efforts to explain the comparison something we might smell compared to the Covid virus, instead of citing the lack of degree needed, I encourage you to google the size of various objects.
You will quickly discover (as doctors have known for more than a century) that the molecules that cause us to smell something, are much, much, much smaller than the Covid virus.
Much has been written about SO2, because who doesn’t like a little humor in their explanation. Sulfur Dioxide, like many other odor causing molecules is less than 1 nanometer wide (0.3 nm to be specific). At its smallest, Covid is 60nm, more commonly around 120nm. And usually it is found in a droplet from our respiration which is anywhere from 4x to 350x larger than that.
So as doctors have known for more than a century, you can smell many things through a mask (even a respirator), but that’s only because the odor molecules (perfume included) or hundreds of times smaller than the virus molecules that they are trying to avoid. Oh, and because it’s usually found in a droplet of water of some sort, masks have added effectiveness because of they also have a static charge which attracts the electrically charged water molecule.
So all sorts of cool science that not only keeps my Lycoming producing power, wing producing lift, Garmin showing me directions and masks keeping me safe.
Masks do not stop the virus. The Danish study proved this.
That study applied the use of mask in the real world. Never mind an airliner cabin is the cleanest environment possible, cleaner than most hospital ICUs and barely short of of that for integrated circuit clean rooms. This is especially true at altitude.
That Danish study was a very limited study that concluded that masks provided minimal protection to the wearer. We already knew that as early as April 2020. Bit that’s not the point of wearing a mask. Masks are highly effective at limiting transmission if the wearer is infected. In other words, you don’t wear a mask to avoid getting infected, you wear one to protect everyone around you in case you are infected. We have known this for almost two years and yet folks like you don’t seem to be getting the point. I guess it’s because the overwhelming majority of our culture doesn’t give a s*^T about anyone but themselves and the is one of the main problems in our society. Large problems require cooperation and a group effort to solve them, but in this me-first society where everyone loves to b*tch about “freedom” while at the same time stepping on the freedoms of everyone around them this is not possible.
You can keep posting one-off studies like the Danish study and continue to keep missing the point of measures designed to limit transmission, but all you are doing is taking up permanent residence on the left side of the Dunning-Kruger curve. No one who posts here is an expert (myself included) so none of your opinions mean jack. I will put my trust in the Fauci’s of the world who are trained experts in their field and have decades of experience and credentials to back them up. I think they understand quite a bit more than Mr. Foyt who thinks that just because you can smell things through a mask means it doesn’t work. In fact that comment reminded me of another post here some time ago when someone else proclaimed that masks are dangerous because they cause you to inhale your old CO2 yet they can’t stop a virus because viruses are too small. That’s right, he said that a single CO2 molecule gets trapped in a mask, yet a virus that is composed of millions of more complex molecules go through a mask too easily. The level of medieval thinking in these circles is remarkable.
Daniel you’re making sense but there is significant research suggesting that you’re wasting your time spitting facts to people with conspiratorial and oppositional mindsets. This paper for eg is from 2018…
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29389158/
Mr. Lane, your repeated references to the Danish study over the past several months only demonstrate that you have never read the famous Danish study. If you had (easily googled, or here: https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/full/10.7326/M20-6817) did not prove “masks don’t work.” In fact it didn’t even investigate the whether or not masks work as an effective physical barrier.
What the Danish mask study investigated was whether or not as a public health measure, does the recommendation of wearing masks (outside the house) by the Danish health authorities reduce the transmission of the virus over other mitigation efforts such as social distancing. It specifically looked at areas where mask wearing was uncommon early in the pandemic.
It concluded that early in the pandemic, encouraging people to wear masks, “did not reduce the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate among wearers by more than 50% in a community with modest infection rates, some degree of social distancing, and uncommon general mask use.”
The key is that the research said nothing about the effectiveness about masks themselves (they are effective and a quick google will show you more than 100 peer reviewed studies going back decades), it only addressed whether or not recommending mask wearing outside the house was effective. In other words, it addressed a public policy question, not a question of the physical capabilities of a mask.
I encourage anybody to read the paper, it’s outdated by now, but still an interesting read with regards to the incredible efforts by the global science community to try and figure out how best to reduce the problems associated with the pandemic.
Mr. Lane, your repeated references to the Danish study over the past several months only demonstrate that you have never read the Danish study. If you had (easily googled, it’s in the Annals of Internal Medicine, author Henning Bundgaard), you would already know that the study didn’t even investigate the whether or not masks work as an effective physical barrier (they do, as doctors have known for decades, and thousands of peer reviewed research studies have demonstrated, also going back decades).
What the Danish mask study investigated was whether or not as a public health measure, does the recommendation of wearing masks (outside the house) by the Danish health authorities reduce the transmission of the virus over other mitigation efforts such as social distancing. It specifically looked at areas where mask wearing was uncommon early in the pandemic. Again, it addresses whether the RECOMMENDATION was effective.
It concluded that early in the pandemic, encouraging people to wear masks, “did not reduce the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate among wearers by more than 50% in a community with modest infection rates, some degree of social distancing, and uncommon general mask use.”
The key is that the research said nothing about the effectiveness about masks themselves (again, long accepted as effective by hundreds of thousands of doctors/researchers over the years). It only addressed whether or not recommending mask wearing outside the house was effective (turns out not everybody followed the recommendation, reducing the effectiveness). In other words, it addressed a public policy question, not a question of the physical capabilities of a mask.
Everybody should be encouraged to read the actual paper. It’s out of date by now since dozens of other peer reviewed studies have shown that not only are masks a physically effective barrier, but recommending/requiring them is also effective (see study from Kansas of two adjacent counties, one requiring, one not, guess which has the higher infection/hospitalization/death rate). But it’s still an interesting read with regards to the incredible efforts by the global science community to try and figure out how best to reduce the problems associated with the pandemic.
It is all about controlling people. The government and media could not care less about the, “Science”. With OMICRON, never has so inconsequential of a, “varient” caused such deliberate media panic. Nobody is dying from it and as one Israeli scientist has said, COVID may have just mutated itself into the common cold and will die out.
After the mentally ill asshats that currently run the federal government are sent packing next Nov this crap will end. Maybe a bit sooner if they see their poll numbers crashing.
It’s 100% political now and people will simply grow tired of it and make it known to the fools in charge.
Everyone should remember that the er… person who is making the current announcement is none other than Anthony Fauci who has at one time or another espoused just about every possible option as being either helpful or worthless including masks, public exposure, dining out, etc. No one but a fool (See Torres above) would buy what the government and Fauci are currently selling. As for the trained epidemiologists virologists and medical docs, most of them have also gotten it wrong and mouthed off based upon their political bias not their training or understanding of the science. Whatever Trump said he got from Fauci and they were both asses. Now that the current incompetent is also vomiting Fauci, he is somehow forgiven for all the terrible things that have been imposed on the country.
Masks would have to be less effective in aircraft given the lack of social distancing but from the start a fair bit of their benefit (IMO) has been the constant reminder that we’re in a pandemic situation in which our hygiene behaviour has serious consequences. I’m surprised there wasn’t some serious work done last year on bathing the cabin and/or HVAC and airpacks with UV light. I’d rather wear gawky, blue-blocker-style sunglasses than a mask – those things still annoy me.
What is the argument here about anyway? What emotions are being aroused in Mr. Foyt and others who insist on proclaiming their own viewpoints, which then extend into bashing professionals and either misinterpreting or misunderstanding the issues they cite? Would they also bash professional ATP rated pilots so vociferously?
This isn’t about masks. It’s about something else, possibly some overblown fear of government? or loss of personal freedom? or????
I really wish these writers would share their feelings, which can’t be all that joyful, about the pandemic, masks, illness, and the invisible to the naked eye, yet very real sociopolitical and environmental threats that face everyone. Instead of blaming the very persons who are trained to understand and cope as best as they can with these issues.