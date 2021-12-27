Why Electric Airplanes Face Such A Tough Haul: Joby Edition



Electric airplanes are coming at us a mile a minute with claims that seem to defy the laws of physics and maybe even Ohm’s Law. In this AVweb video, Paul Bertorelli takes a critical look at what most people in the industry consider to be a leading contender to own the urban air mobility market: the Joby S4. It’s a remarkable design and appears surprisingly mature. But can it make it through FAA certification on Joby’s claimed schedule? And will the imagined volume in the thousands ever materialize?