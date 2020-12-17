First EASA-Certified G600 Delivered

Gulfstream announced the delivery of its first European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certified G600 business jet on Wednesday. According to the company, the aircraft went to an undisclosed customer based in Europe. The model received its FAA type and production certificates in June 2019, with the first U.S. delivery taking place the following August.

“We are glad our customers in Europe can now register their G600 on the continent and easily experience the advanced technology and cabin comfort of the aircraft,” said Gulfstream President Mark Burns. “With the latest range increase—the third for the G600—customers in Europe and around the world will get even more out of their aircraft.”

The Pratt & Whitney PW815G-powered G600 has a top speed of Mach 0.925, full fuel payload of 2,600 pounds and maximum cruise altitude of 51,000 feet. As previously reported by AVweb, the recently announced range increase brought the G600’s Mach 0.85 range up from 6,500 NM to 6,600 NM and its range at Mach 0.90 from 5,500 NM to 5,600 NM. The aircraft is equipped with Gulfstream’s Symmetry flight deck and can seat up to 19 passengers.