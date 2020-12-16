Ilyushin IL-114-300 Completes First Flight

Russia-based United Aircraft Corporation subsidiary Ilyushin flew its IL-114-300 twin-engine regional turboprop for the first time on Wednesday. According to the company, the flight involved checking powerplant operation modes, aircraft stability and controllability, and systems operation. The IL-114-300 is an upgraded version of Ilyushin’s IL-114, which first flew in 1990.

“The first flight of the IL-114-300 is the result of the excellent work of tens of thousands of people – researchers, engineers, specialists – working in the design bureau and at the plants of the United Aircraft Corporation, at the enterprises of our suppliers and partners,” said United Aircraft Corporation general director Yury Slyusar. “The development of the new regional turboprop aircraft opens up new prospects for the Russian civil aircraft industry.”

The IL-114-300 is expected to have a cruise speed of 500 km/h (270 knots), 1900 km (1026 NM) range when carrying the maximum number of passengers and payload of 6.5 tons (13,000 pounds). Powered by the Klimov TV7-117SM engine, the aircraft is capable of operation on dirt runways and un-equipped airports. It can carry up to 64 passengers.