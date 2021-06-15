Garmin Adds New Features And Capabilities To Its GI 275 Display

Garmin has upgraded its GI 275 electronic instrument with a supplemental type certificate (STC) adding a number of enhancements and new capabilities via a software update. With a compatible transponder such as the GTX 345, GTX 345R and GTX 45R, pilots can now control transponder squawk code settings, function, Ident and flight ID with the touchscreen GI 275. This can be particularly helpful if the transponder is mounted on the copilot side. For even more space-constrained panels, the GI 275 can access a remote-mounted transponder. A dedicated transponder page is available on GI 275s configured as multifunction displays (MFDs), or as a standby attitude indicator with MFD pages.

A GI 275 configured as an attitude-direction indicator (ADI) can give pilots an easier way to switch between GPSS and heading modes with select third-party autopilots. Garmin added a new autopilot reference option to the first menu level of the ADI.

Finally, the GI 275 can now be used as a standby ADI interfaced with the original G500 series flight display and the GFC 500 autopilot. The G500 synchronizes altimeter, heading and course bug inputs to the GI 275 automatically. Miscompare alerting is available to call attention to conflicting attitude or air data information between the GI 275 and G500. The software update is now available at any Garmin authorized dealer.