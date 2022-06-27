ITA A330 Keeps Going After Clipping Air France 777

An ITA Airways A330 apparently grazed an Air France Boeing 777 at JFK earlier this month and then carried on with its flight to Rome. According to Simpleflying, the ITA crew was warned the collision had taken place by ATC but dismissed it and kept climbing over the Atlantic. The Air France crew definitely felt the collision and got on the radio to ATC. “There was an Alitalia (the ITA plane was still in its old livery) passing behind us that hit our aircraft,” an Air France pilot said. “It’s so you can tell them not to take off.”
There was apparently some confusion in the cab and by the time controllers got hold of the ITA crew they were already climbing out. “Another aircraft on the ground currently, Air France said you hit them or something of that nature while you were taxiing,” the controller said. “Did you experience any damage to the aircraft? And ITA pilot replied “Negative, sir.” On arrival in Rome, the ground crew spotted damage to the wing but the A330 was back in service two days later. The Air France 777 is still at JFK.
The listened to the audio, this was not JFK’s ATC’s finest hour.
Why is there no photos of either plane and damage?
Beware that there may have been a delay in recognizing that damage occurred, some reports suggest damage to the AF airplane was discovered by ground crew at the terminal.
The ITA plane is back in the air after 2 days in the hangar in Rome and the Air France plane is still grounded at JFK.
Wonder if the ITA crew decided to escape the mountain of FAA paper left behind for more favorable home country?
Many cars now have parking sensors, and are required to have backup cameras. Can anyone tell me why airliners don’t have multiple cameras and proximity sensors to detect and avoid collisions?