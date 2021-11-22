Researchers Design Carbon-Neutral Jet Fuel Process

Swiss researchers say they’ve figured out a way to make jet fuel out of thin air using solar power and can get the cost to as little as $5.25 a gallon. Digital Journal is reporting the researchers say they can make “solar kerosene” by extracting carbon dioxide and water from air and cracking it using solar energy into “syngas,” a mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide. That, in turn, can be turned into kerosene, methanol and a host of other hydrocarbons that are normally produced from oil and gas.
Because the process uses carbon dioxide from the air, the “solar kerosene” is carbon-neutral when it burns and will presumably meet all the standards for aviation use. The facilities needed to make the fuel on an industrial scale would be built in the desert. They would be huge but still only take up about 1 percent of the world’s millions of square miles of arid land. Even though the land is virtually worthless, the machinery and solar infrastructure would be very costly and would need to be funded by governments until the fuel could be produced on an economic scale and there is buy-in by the industry.
Desert air is much dryer. So I wonder how efficient this will be despite all the sunshine.
Doesn’t matter how you make the stuff. The haters will hate the fuel and continuously spread conspiracy theories about those involved. They can’t help themselves.
I don’t hate the fuel and I’m glad there will be some sort of a fallback if the Greeniacs continue their tirade against the developed world but the whole thing is nonsense.
Fossil fuel remains plentiful and will be so for years and is much cheaper than this. The day will come we run low on oil but that will not be for generations.
As a resident of “The Desert” I invite researchers to explain “virtually worthless”. From Switzerland, what looks like “worthless” and/or “desert” might be, shall we politely say, a misconception.
As a fellow desert dweller I had the same thought/reaction. A$$hole.
Paid for by government? They are not producers, so it should be stated, “paid for by people”. Good luck with this.
What? stealing under threat of imprisonment does not count as earning?
Carbon Capture facilities would better serve the planet if located where CO2 is generated: ideally at carbon burning factories, generation stations and in urban centers.
$5.25/gal is still twice the price airlines pay for Jet Fuel
Plants call it photosynthesis.
Bring it on!
Who would have thought. God’s plan for Creation works. We make CO2 and use O2. Plants convert it back. It’s all good. No need to cover the deserts to make gas out of plant food.
You can do the “high tech” thing–spending billions just to show that it CAN be done–but it doesn’t really solve a problem in any way that makes economic sense.
Years ago, we flew a Caravan to Antarctica–we traveled through Santareme, Brazil. The government wanted to start an alcohol industry–and it had to be “green.” They took the low-tech approach–rather than making fuel from corn or other food product, (“we won’t USE fuel to MAKE fuel!”) they elected to use sugar cane–it requires no cultivation, it has a very high density of plants in the tropics–it can be harvested by the simplest of machines (or by hand)–you can use the dried stalks to fire the distillery–and you can farm it on the same land for many years. The side benefit–like most plants, they thrive on captured CO2 and release oxygen. Finally, the government subsidy for alcohol was only for 10 years.
Planting crops to scrub the air, to release oxygen, to provide the fuel to RUN the plant, is as close to producing “environmentally friendly” fuel as I have seen.
Instead, we get proposals that would cost billions of dollars–take up a vast area of the world–and in the BEST CASE, you would have fuel that costs twice as much as the stuff they pump out of the ground. It HAS to be a GOVERNMENT PROJECT! (laugh)
Does anybody else recall the term “Rube Goldberg”–finding outrageously complicated ways to do simple tasks?
Since CO2 is a trace gas in the atmosphere (less than 2%) I’m trying to imagine the volume of air that must be processed to produce just one gallon of fuel.
If the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is about 400 parts per million (ppm) which it is, and 10,000 ppm = 1% which it does, then the current atmospheric concentration is 400/10,000 = 0.04% not 2 percent. Pulling carbon dioxide out of such a dilute concentration would be a monumental and extremely energy requiring undertaking.
I hate to break it to our Swiss friends, but there is nothing new or revolutionary about turning CO2 into useful hydrocarbons. The processes to do so have been around for over a century. I presume they propose locating the processing plants in the desert to take advantage of plentiful sunlight for power generation. But, desert air is relatively low in CO2 concentration and has very little water vapor. Using water as your source of hydrogen requires massive amounts of water. As Mr. Gloger pointed out above, why not locate the plant in an industrial area where point sources of high CO2 concentrations are plentiful? The whole concept sounds nice, but not very practical. If you are going to break water into hydrogen and oxygen, why not just eliminate the carbon and use the H2 as a primary fuel? Nature can assimilate the carbon if we just stop adding more CO2 that can be naturally absorbed.