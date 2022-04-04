Ukrainians Shoot Down Su-35

It’s just one plane but Ukrainian forces quickly let the world know that they had shot down one of Russia’s most capable aircraft Sunday. A video and photos posted online Sunday showed an Su-35 falling vertically before pancaking in the Kharkiv region. Various sources confirmed that photos showed the wreck of an Su-35, which is considered Russia’s most elite and modern platform. It entered full service in 2018.
Like the F-22, the Su-35 has thrust vectoring engines making it very maneuverable. It also capable of super cruise. It’s a remake of the 1980s Su-27 and is worth about $50 million. The plane in Ukraine was shot down by a ground-air missile and was recognizable after crashing in what appears to be a cultivated field. The pilot ejected and was captured by Ukrainian forces. Although there have been reports of dozens of Russian aircraft shot down by the Ukrainians, only 19 kills have been confirmed.
They both use the same equipment… the ghost pilot story was good though. I’m an ace and shot down 12 planes in one day too. Oh wait… that was in DCS 😂
According to this article, the plane in the photo was “…shot down by a ground-air missile…”, the “…pilot ejected…”, and this plane was seen “…diving vertically…” and yet we see this photo accompanying the article? I’d expect to see something more like a smoking hole and scattered bits, not a completely intact airframe, albeit a charred one. Unless, of course, there is yet another ghost active in the Ukrainian sky, who softly lands missile-damaged airplanes after the original pilot bails out. Maybe the same ghost who landed the F-106 in Montana in 1970?
I think that the “diving vertically” part was wrong. I don’t know if there is sufficient detail in the video to determine the plane’s attitude, but the slight spiral of its smoke trail might suggest something of a flat spin.
The article above was edited after I left my comment three hours ago. When I cut and pasted from the article to create my comment, the word “diving” appeared where the word “falling” now appears. I know this because I saved a copy of the article at the time when I first read it this morning. I guess reader comments result in editorial changes. I didn’t realize I have such power…
I would say based on the picture it was ‘falling vertically’. A flat spin would probably fit the scenario.
