Avionics Sales Rise In Q3 2021

Total worldwide business and general aviation avionics sales have risen in the first nine months of the year, according to the Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) third quarter (Q3) 2021 Avionics Market Report. The organization recorded total sales for the year so far at $1.76 billion, an increase of 5.4-percent compared to the same time period last year and 1.8-percent compared to the second quarter of 2021. Q3 2021 sales contributed $602 million to the total, a 15.8-percent rise over Q3 2020.

“We are encouraged that this report indicates industry sales are continuing an upward trend despite the lingering pandemic and changing market forces,” said AEA president and CEO Mike Adamson. “Although the industry has seen robust sales during some unprecedented times, there are still challenges with the supply chain and workforce to work through as we close out the year and look ahead to 2022.”

Of the $1.76 billion in year-to-date sales, the retrofit market accounted for 53.7-percent and forward-fit sales made up 46.3-percent. 74.8-percent of 2021 sales so far have come from the North American market. Numbers reported in AEA’s quarterly market report include all components and accessories in cockpit, cabin, software upgrades, portables, certified and noncertified aircraft electronics for business and general aviation aircraft, along with all hardware, batteries and chargeable product upgrades from participating manufacturers.