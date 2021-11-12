NAFI MentorLIVE Lines Up 50th Broadcast

The National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI) is preparing for the 50th broadcast of its monthly MentorLIVE livestreaming program. The program, which launched in June 2017, is designed to provide specialized safety messages and educational content for flight instructors and general aviation pilots. MentorLIVE has logged more than 116,000 unique viewers to date.

“This important project grew from the original NAFI Chairman’s webinars,” the organization said. “Those programs grew from informational discussions about NAFI’s programs into educational pieces featuring prominent members of the aviation industry. In 2017, we realized this had the potential to be a series of national importance to the aviation industry and restructured it as our outreach to pilots at all levels, helping promote safety and proficiency.”

The 50th MentorLIVE broadcast, titled “Understanding Stalls and Spins,” is scheduled to take place on Nov. 17, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST. It will feature Captain Brian Schiff and aerobatic Master Instructor Mark King. Registration for MentorLIVE broadcasts is free and FAA WINGS credit is available to attendees. More information about the program can be found at www.nafinet.org/mentorlive.