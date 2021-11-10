Veterans Day: Thinking Past Thanks For Your Service

Veterans Day comes on Thursday, so I am early with my remembrance of this day and what it means. For me, it will be just another work day and one that’s out of the office covering an aviation event. That suits me because with each passing year, I have more difficulty corralling my sentiments about how we think about going to war and how we attempt to honor the men and women who do so in our behalf. For the first time in nearly two decades, Veterans Day comes without the country being embroiled in combat operations somewhere.
But even that’s a misnomer, because the U.S. still has 173,000 troops deployed in 159 countries. Some of them are getting shot at occasionally. Few of us—including me—can name the places we’ve sent them or the reasons we’ve sent them there. And that causes me to think about what Tammy Duckworth said during a debate when she ran for Senate in Illinois in 2016. This is the entire quote: “My family has served this nation in uniform, going back to the Revolution. I’m a daughter of the American Revolution. I’ve bled for this nation … but still want to be there in the Senate when the drums of war sound. Because people are quick to sound the drums of war and I want to be there to say this is what it costs, this is what you’re asking us to do. Families like mine are the ones that bleed first. But let’s make sure the American people know what we’re engaging in. And let’s hold our allies accountable because we can’t do it all.”
Duckworth, you’ll recall, was an Army UH-60 Black Hawk pilot who suffered grievous injuries in Iraq in 2004 when an RPG round came through the chin bubble and removed her legs and badly injured an arm. That she survived at all is tribute to her own resilience, Army medicine and the crashworthiness of the Black Hawk.
I remember that quote from five years ago because she is essentially turning the usual thing we do on Veterans Day—“Thank you for your service”—on its head. All well and good to recognize veterans after the fact, but perhaps better to be engaged before with a cleareyed understanding of what we ask them to do in the hope that perhaps we’ll just need fewer of them going forward. She also reminds us that with an all-volunteer force, fewer citizens and families than ever bear the burden of doing the things that might eventually get them noticed and thanked on just one day of the year. This is a sea change from previous generations for whom conscription distributed the heavy lifting, fairly or not.
Each generation of military members faces the challenges anew and since the U.S. projects global power like no other country, the tip of that spear is the aviation arms of the Navy, Marines and Air Force. With its carriers, the Navy often gets there first. Probably since the Civil War, the military bureaucracy has churned out stories like this, reminding the citizenry that a local son—and now daughter—has navigated the rigors of training and has joined the cadre. This one announces the appointment of a young j.g. named Suzelle Thomas as the first woman to be assigned postgraduate to the F-35C. Such stories are signposts on the road to gender equality not just in the military, but society as a whole. We are right to draw attention to them but real soon now, a woman succeeding in aviation should stop being news.
The story also contained a quote that I found a little chilling. “I have realized I will never fly with another person again since the F-35 is a one seater,” she said. Given recent history and the way things are in the world, there is a high probability that Lt. Thomas will see combat in her career. And she’ll experience it alone in a challenging environment nothing like pilots saw in World War II, Korea or Vietnam. Or Iraq or Afghanistan.
I just hope that when we ask her to do that, we’ve thought through the consequences beyond thanking her for her service.
Once again, Bertorelli has signalled EXACTLY the right tone.
I did my time in the Army. I had my Commercial and Flight Instructor ratings before I was drafted–in 1966, United Airlines was handing out “prospective pilot interview dates” to PRIVATE PILOTS at the local college–contingent on obtaining a Commercial rating and passing the interview.
I couldn’t get one–I was shortly up for the draft, and even though I already had my ratings, United wouldn’t give me an interview due to my draft status. I tried to enlist for Army fixed wing, but they had only helicopter openings. I volunteered my number for the draft instead–“two years and out.” I ended up qualified as a Combat Medic (not something to aspire to in those years) but had the good fortune that since all of the flight instructors on the base were deploying to Vietnam, they had nobody to run the flight simulators so pilots could qualify for flight pay–and I already had an Instrument Ground Instructor rating. From there, I ended up running the Base Flying Club. If you HAVE to spend time in the military, this was the way to do it. Unfortunately, by the time I got out–the hiring “boomlet” was over–I became a civilian flight instructor/charter pilot.
I mention it, not to complain, but to point out that the military changes individuals–gives them a sense of accomplishment–gives them a sense of “something bigger than myself.” It teaches how to be self-reliant, AND how to work with others. Like most who served during that “pre-professional era”–I hated every minute of it–but was thankful for the experience and opportunity. I have long thought that the country was better off with people sharing an experience like this–a real feel for country AND what you and the country could contribute to each other. Compare that unifying experience with the lack of civility and the infighting today.
I’ve often thought about how the country would be different today if EVERYONE had a requirement to contribute to the country–both men AND women–no exceptions–as so many other countries do today–EVERYONE with an obligation. Many will say “You can’t have that kind of diversity today, our military needs SPECIALISTS”–and that’s true. But what we need is a sense of EVERY PERSON having a common experience in serving and being served by the country.
I’ve always thought that service to country (even if it is non-combat Peace Corps) should be a prerequisite for participating in government programs. “Back in the day”–those that avoided military service often were better positioned than those that accepted it–like the United Airlines experience I detailed above. Instead of handing out “freebies” from the government, require that the applicant do something for the country! EARN that education or trade–EARN all of those government programs instead of begging people to participate. Those programs that are “Free” actually DO cost SOMEBODY the money–EARN THEM! You’ll be connected to the nation, and the nation to you.
I’ve actually had flight students moaning that somebody else “got their flight training “FREE” through the VA”–I pointed out that option was available to the complainer–that it is their own fault if they didn’t avail themselves of it–and that the cost isn’t always measured in dollars. Here’s to those that EARNED their GI bill benefits, EARNED the respect of most of the country, and EARNED their own self-respect.
Beautifully written, thoughtful piece, Paul.
As you describe, my adding years is also one of those waypoints on the chart of life that just seems to allow for more mental space to step back and turn more freely in thought when looking at issues like, in this case, war. My biggest mental change about war was when my son was born, and together with the influence of my Army service back in the day, worked up my present day view of the sacrifices of self, country and family that I think necessarily confront every parent and patriot the world over.
I respect those who venerate the gatherings, commemorations and parades on Veteran’s Day, but my involvement has usually been limited to my personal experiences as described. Your wonderful piece has now given me another opportunity to mentally pause, step back and look around for any thoughts I need to refresh.
Thank you.