FAA Removes Aspen Pro MAX PFD Backup Attitude Indicator Requirement

A recent FAA approval will allow aircraft owners installing a single Aspen Avionics Evolution EFD1000 Pro MAX primary flight display (PFD) to remove the previously required backup attitude indicator, the company announced on Thursday. To meet the requirements of the approval, the PFD must be running the latest software version—v2.11—and be outfitted with an extended-duration backup battery. Backup altimeter, airspeed and turn and bank indicators are still required.

“This is a game-changing development for aircraft owners looking for an affordable, full-featured primary flight display while allowing removal of outdated mechanical attitude indicators,” said Scott Smith, Aspen director of sales. “We are cleaning up panels while reducing our customer’s maintenance cost and giving them some extra weight savings as well.”

According to Aspen, currently installed Pro MAX PFDs can be upgraded to the extended duration battery and latest software by authorized Aspen dealers. The EFD1000 Pro MAX offers features including GPS-aided AHRS in the event of pitot static failure, airspeed and altitude tapes with altitude alerter, built-in GPS steering and full electronic HSI with dual bearing pointers. List price for a new Evolution EFD1000 Pro MAX PFD is $9,995.