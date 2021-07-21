ERAU Daytona To Upgrade Frasca FTDs

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) is planning to upgrade nine of its Frasca-built flight training devices (FTDs), according to an announcement from Frasca International on Tuesday. The update will include switching from Garmin G1000 to the G1000 NXi avionics, an upgraded instructor operating station, a new control loading system, updated aerodynamic modelling and new computers and electronics hardware. The simulators are located at the university’s campus in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“The FTDs, configured for the Cessna 172 aircraft when they were first delivered in 2001, were certified Level 6 devices featuring cutting-edge technology, including wraparound visual systems and Garmin G1000 avionics,” Frasca International said. “Now, the university – home to one of the most advanced collegiate simulation centers in the country – is upgrading these devices to match their recently refreshed Cessna 172 fleet.”

As previously reported by AVweb, ERAU added around 17 new aircraft to its fleet last year and placed orders for an additional 19 G1000 NXi-equipped 172s. In addition to Daytona Beach, the school has a second residential campus in Prescott, Arizona, along with 125 Embry-Riddle Worldwide campus locations. An estimated 33,500 students are currently enrolled.