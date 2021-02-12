Top Letters And Comments, February 12, 2020

Bombardier To Close Down Learjet Production
End of an era. It’s safe to say if there had been no Lear, Bombardier’s (and probably everyone else’s as well) bizjet product line would be completely different – if it would exist at all.
Chris K.
I have 6 business jet type ratings. The Lear was fun to fly (what a climber!)–but a handful. There are all kinds of “gotchas” with the airplane that require pilot attention and compensation to fly it safely. As the first “purpose built” business jet, pilots had to fly the early Lears without benefit of good ground school or simulators. Most of these pilots were moving up from piston aircraft (there were no turboprops back then–Bill Lear opined “We’re going to skip that step”)
The accident record on the early airplanes was horrendous. Even today, many major corporations prohibit their people from flying on Learjets–though the new Learjets have little in common with the old. Bombardier was never able to eliminate the “Fearjet” stigma–though they tried. Lears are tough airplanes–they will be around for a long time–IF Bombardier keeps supporting them.
Jim H.
Bell X-1
I just watched Paul Bertorelli’s presentation regarding the X-1 and enjoyed it immensely. My father flew that aircraft one time and was a contemporary test pilot with Yeager, Ridley, Hoover, etc. I once asked him about the experience. He told me that on being dropped from the B-29 he fired the first two rocket motors when a fire warning light came on. He said that he didn’t know if he would get a repeat chance to fly the X-1, so he fired the other two rocket motors. No fire occurred. I was told on one flight where Jack Ridley was flying the X-1 that he complained of smoke and worried about fire. Whoever was on the ground said there was nothing in the cockpit to burn. Jack’s response was, “Yes there is – me!”
Richard J.
Always enjoy your articles, informative and interesting. This video was terrific. You exposed so much info in a concise program that any aviation buff would enjoy. Especially liked your cameo of the turbo pump discussion. Keep up the great work.
David P.
