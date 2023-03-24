Top Letters And Comments, March 24, 2023

Canadian Investigators Call For Improved Medical Screening For Pilots

In response to your March 16 article (“Canadian Investigators Call For Improved Medical Screening For Pilots”), our takeaway is: swing and a miss. The Canadian Transportation Safety Board (equivalent of the U.S. NTSB) wended its way to a costly and cumbersome recommendation for a problem that doesn’t exist, and actually exacerbates the issue for pilots flying from, and to, both sides of the border.

The CTSB is recommending CT imaging and blood work for cardiovascular screening for all Canadian commercial pilots over age 40. While its concern is pilot incapacitation from heart problems, this recommendation came in an accident report which, oddly enough, had nothing to do with the pilot’s heart health. The CTSB issued the recommendation fully realizing that pilot medical incapacitation happens so rarely that it doesn’t measure on any stick for assessing risks to the aviation environment.

This is how safety organizations get a bad rap. Take an accident investigation, go down a rabbit hole well off the path of the cause of the accident, and make burdensome and irrelevant recommendations to an already backlogged system, which will have very little chance of a positive impact on safety. The CTSB admitted the additional tests may not have identified issues with this pilot and the issues, even if identified, may not be strong indicators of substantial risk of pilot incapacitation.

Let’s focus our energy, on both sides of the border, on measures that make a tangible and positive impact on aviation safety. Like for example, the U.S. BasicMed qualification, under which some 80,000 pilots have qualified (almost twice the amount of Canadian commercial license holders) and fly safely. BasicMed has proven a resounding success in the U.S., both improving pilot awareness of their personal health and risk factors, and limiting time and cost of medical qualification processing for regulators and pilots.

Richard McSpadden

Senior Vice President, AOPA Air Safety Institute

Misheard Mistakes

Great article. I work for a European ATSP as a consultant for reviewing misunderstandings and improving ATC communications especially with non-native ATCOs which are all but 5 in 1,400. I am not an ATCO but a GA pilot/owner with 22 years of being on frequency as a pilot and listening in on frequency side by side with ATCOs so I can say that your article was 100% reflective of what it is like and what can be done to help the situation.

Mike F.

Great article! Two notes: Speech rate continues to be an issue at many airports in countries where English is the first language even though they handle international traffic. Foreign crews whose first language is not English may have taken intensive training to be able to communicate in English on the frequency, only to find themselves unable to cope with a maddening speech rate that eventually forces them to ask for clarification – or proceed on uncertain data. Illogical as it may seem, a slower speech rate can expedite communications by reducing the need for repetition or clarification, thus freeing the frequency for the next caller standing by. Plus, it enhances flight safety by making everyone clear about what they should or can do. Second, althhough English is the lingua franca around the world, the English-speaking ATC world must comprehend that deviating from standard ICAO phraseology using local idioms goes against flight safety. Keep the good articles coming, Tarrance!

Javier L.

Drone Deliveries Saving Lives in Rwanda

This was a complete eye-opener on so many levels – a great piece by Mark Rober. How have we not heard more about the innovative noise reducing blade technology that was demonstrated? And seeing the pace of operations and integration with the pharmacy/blood delivery center was incredible – Exhibit A for what drones can do in areas not served by major ground infrastructure. […]

Julian O.

I hope AvWeb continues to feature new applications of drone/electric powerplant tech. This is just one outstanding example of how new engineering can contribute to modern aviation. As my O-360 creeps up on TBO, I’m very interested in finding a replacement powerplant that leverages 21st century innovations in ICE, but I remain hopeful that my RV-7 could someday be powered electrically or at least by hybrid means. Fingers crossed.

David A.

