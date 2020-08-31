Landsberg Selected For Second Term As NTSB Vice Chairman

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) vice chairman Bruce Landsberg has been appointed to a second term in his position. His previous term as vice chairman began on Aug. 7, 2018, alongside a five-year appointment as an NTSB board member. According to the board, Landsberg’s priorities for his new term include “improved weather forecasts and reduction of weather-related aviation crashes through practical and widespread inflight weather reporting by pilots” and a user-friendly NOTAM system.

“It’s been a privilege to work with staff, fellow Board members, and the public to improve our national transportation system,” said Landsberg. “Unfortunately, there is no shortage of safety opportunities and we’ll be looking at ways to apply some of the systemic approaches that have been used so successfully in aviation to some of the other modes.”

Prior to joining the NTSB, Landsberg worked at the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) from 1992 to 2014 in positions such as executive director of the Air Safety Foundation and president of the AOPA Foundation and Air Safety Institute. He has served in the U.S. Air Force and worked for Cessna, Flying magazine, and FlightSafety International. Landsberg, who has logged more than 7,000 flight hours, holds an Air Transport Pilot certificate with instructor ratings for airplane single- and multi-engine land, instruments and advanced/instrument ground instructor certificates.