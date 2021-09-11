Seven Injured In Cape Air Crash

A pilot and six passengers were injured when a Cape Air Cessna 402C overran the runway at Provincetown Municipal Airport (PVC) in Provincetown, Massachusetts, on Thursday. According to officials, all seven people onboard were transported to Cape Cod Hospital following the accident. The aircraft struck several trees after leaving the runway and a post-crash fire was reported.

“Cape Air confirms an incident involving Flight 2072 traveling from Boston Logan International to Provincetown Airport,” Cape Air said in a statement. “Upon landing at Provincetown Airport, the plane exited the runway. Six passengers and one crew member were onboard.”

The crash occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time on Thursday. Heavy rain and thunderstorms were reported in the area around the time of the accident. The NTSB arrived at the site on Friday morning to investigate.

The article will be updated as more information becomes available.