Sriwijaya Air CVR Recovered

The memory unit from Sriwijaya Air Flight 182’s cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was recovered from the Java Sea on Tuesday. Investigators have been searching for the unit since the Boeing 737-500 went down off the coast of Jakarta on Jan. 9, killing all 62 people onboard. The aircraft’s flight data recorder (FDR) was found shortly after the crash along with the CVR’s casing and beacon. Investigators report that the memory unit, which was recovered using dredging equipment, is undamaged and they expect to retrieve the data from it over the next few days.

As previously reported by AVweb, Indonesia’s Komite Nasional Keselamatan Transportasi (KNKT/National Transportation Safety Committee) released its preliminary report on the accident last February. According to that report, FDR data shows that the aircraft experienced a thrust imbalance prior to the crash, which occurred approximately four minutes after takeoff from Jakarta’s Soekarno–Hatta International Airport (CGK). The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) of Singapore are also participating in the ongoing investigation.