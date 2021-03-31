1000th Cessna Citation 560XL Delivered

Textron Aviation celebrated the delivery of its 1000th Cessna Citation 560XL series midsize business jet on Wednesday. The aircraft, an XLS+ model, will be managed and operated by Florida-based Custom Jet Charters. The 560XL series, which has currently logged more than five million flight hours, includes the Cessna Citation Excel, Cessna Citation XLS and Cessna Citation XLS+.

“The 560XL series is known for propelling the landscape of business aviation forward, delivering speed, spaciousness and comfort to a new segment of the industry,” said Textron Aviation senior vice president for global sales and flight operations Lannie O’Bannion. “This milestone delivery is a direct reflection of our customers’ trust and the dedication of our employees who continue to build and support the Citation 560XL family of aircraft.”

The 560XL Excel received its FAA type certification in 1998, followed by the XLS in 2004 and the XLS+ in 2008. The latest version, the XLS+, has a top cruise speed of 441 knots, range of 2,100 NM and useful load of 7,540 pounds. It is powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada PW545C engines and equipped with Collins Pro Line 21 avionics.