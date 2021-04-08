UPS To Purchase 150 eVTOLs

UPS and its UPS Flight Forward subsidiary have announced plans to purchase up to 150 Beta Technologies Alia-250 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) cargo aircraft. The first ten aircraft, which will be used to support the company’s small and mid-size markets, are scheduled to begin arriving in 2024. UPS says it has also reserved Beta’s recharging station and intends to land the eVTOLs on-property at its facilities.
“This is all about innovation with a focus on returns for our business, our customers, and the environment,” said UPS chief information and engineering officer Juan Perez. “These new aircraft will create operational efficiencies in our business, open possibilities for new services, and serve as a foundation for future solutions to reduce the emissions profile of our air and ground operation.”
Beta’s Alia-250 prototype completed its first interstate flight last month, traveling from the company’s test facility in Plattsburgh, New York, to its headquarters in Burlington, Vermont. The Alia-250 is expected to have a cruise speed of up to 170 MPH, 250-mile range, cargo capacity of 1,400 pounds and recharge time of 50 minutes. The single-pilot eVTOL was designed to eventually operate autonomously “as technologies and regulations are established.”
I still can’t picture this idea ‘flying’ but I do have a question…
What are all these VTOL’s trying to be electric? Is it related to the fact most toy and hobby drones are battery operated?
What not turbine?
I don’t see the wisdom in combining two new unproven technologies at once as there are too many unproven safety and performance variables.
For instance, unless there is a pressing medical need I won’t make two major medical changes on a patient at one time. If I did and there was a untoward outcome it would be hard to determine which change caused the problem.
Distributed propulsion is easy with electric, but complex with turbines. That’s why electric VTOLs look very different to helicopters.
William, with all due respect, this is 2021. The tech is proven and getting better every day. It’s called Tesla, Nio, Grabat and several others. It may not be perfect for aviation yet but after all, the GM EV1 was not the best car with a 70 mile range. Believe it or not, electricity WILL power these things. All the regular nay-sayers here that don’t believe the infrastructure will support charging these batteries without using more fossil fuels than the airplane would use if it was conventionally powered are just dead wrong and are stuck in the 70’s. It will come.
Neither of these are new or unproven technologies. We have been flying electric drones for years, and vtol is decades old.
The other point is that the aviation industry already contributes too much to pollution. UPS is doing the responsible thing and reducing emissions, not adding to them with inferior technology