FAA Approves Flytrex Drone Delivery Service Expansion

On-demand drone delivery company Flytrex has received FAA approval to expand its delivery area to a 1-nautical-mile radius from all of its operating stations in North Carolina. According to Flytrex, which delivers food and retail items to private homes via drones, the approval will expand its reach to include approximately 10,000 households. Deliveries will be conducted in partnership with drone services provider Causey Aviation Unmanned.

“Drone delivery is reaching new heights faster than anyone could have expected,” said Flytrex co-founder and CEO Yariv Bash. “This approval from the FAA will allow us to cater to the growing demand for fast and efficient on-demand delivery in suburban America. We look forward to continuing on this exciting flightpath, bringing five-minute delivery to the millions of backyards across the USA.”

Flytrex has been operating in North Carolina since September 2020 and currently has stations in Fayetteville, Raeford and Holly Springs. The company reports that its order volume in the state has increased “more than tenfold” since February 2021 with “thousands of deliveries to date.” Flytrex also announced last month that it raised $40 million in a Series C funding round, which it plans to use “to ramp up expansion throughout the U.S. and advance partnerships with leading retailers and quick-service restaurants (QSRs).”