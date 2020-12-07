2021 Paris Air Show Cancelled

The 2021 Paris Air Show has been cancelled due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, show organizers announced on Monday. According to event personnel, the decision was unanimously agreed upon by Paris Air Show Board members. The show was scheduled to take place from June 21-27 at the Le Bourget Parc des Expositions in Le Bourget, France.

“We are obviously disappointed not to be able to hold the 2021 edition of the Paris Air Show,” said Chairman of the International Paris Air Show and Chairman of the Daher Group Patrick Daher. “After many months of all trade show activities being suspended throughout the world, the entire international aerospace and defence community was very much looking forward to being able to meet.”

The 2021 event would have been to 54th edition of the biennial show, which was established in 1909. In 2019, the show saw over 316,000 visitors and more than 2450 exhibitors from 49 countries. The exact dates for the next Paris Air Show, to be held in 2023, have not yet been announced.