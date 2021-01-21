HAI Cancels HELI-EXPO 2021

Helicopter Association International (HAI) announced on Wednesday that it has canceled its annual HAI HELI-EXPO due to exhibitor concern regarding the recent global spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. The organization had planned to implement a number of COVID-19-related health and safety protocols for the show including social distancing, frequent cleaning, temperature checks, hand-sanitizer stations in common areas and a mask requirement. The event was scheduled to take place Mar. 22–25 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Please understand that we did not make this decision lightly,” said HAI President James Viola. “Pandemic conditions have changed, and the majority of our stakeholders have recently expressed discomfort with the logistics involved in business travel at this time. In response, we concluded that we had to cancel HAI HELI-EXPO 2021.”

According to HAI, registered attendees will receive a full refund. Exhibitors will have the option to use 2021 booth payment for the 2022 show, convert it to advertising or sponsorship or receive a refund. HAI HELI-EXPO 2022 will be held on March 7–10 in Dallas, Texas.