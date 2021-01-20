Sun ‘N Fun Plans For In-Person Expo

Sun n’ Fun is going forward with its annual expo this year following the cancellation of the 2020 event due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Organizers say they are expecting to host “hundreds of exhibitors” along with forums, workshops and aerial displays. Feature airshow performances will include the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, F-22 Raptor Demo Team and Aeroshell Aerobatic Team.

“Our event certainly suffered alongside the rest of the world when the pandemic forced us to cancel last year,” said Sun ‘n Fun chief marketing officer and airshow director Greg Gibson, “but we are coming back better than ever in 2021 with new and exciting things for our guests in a COVID-responsible venue that has their safety and enjoyment as top priorities.”

The 2021 Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo is scheduled to take place April 13-18, 2021, at Lakeland Linder International Airport (LAL) in Lakeland, Florida. Bringing in more than $2 million a year, the annual expo provides an estimated 80 percent of the annual funding for the Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE). ACE offers science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education programs, flight training and aerospace-related college scholarships, and hands-on learning facilities.