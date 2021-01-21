Airbus Updates 2021 Production Rates

Airbus has announced that its production rates will remain lower for longer than originally anticipated in response to the current market environment. The company now plans to raise A320 family production rates from 40 per month to 43 a month in the third quarter of 2021 and 45 a month in the fourth quarter. Airbus previously planned on ramping up to producing 47 A320 aircraft a month in July.

Airbus also intends to keep A350 production rates stable at five per month, postponing a planned rate increase. A330 production rates, now at two a month, will also remain the same. The company says it will continue with prior plans to increase A330 production from four to five aircraft per month at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

“With these revised rates, Airbus preserves its ability to meet customer demand while protecting its ability to further adapt as the global market evolves,” the company said. “Airbus expects the commercial aircraft market to return to pre-COVID levels by 2023 to 2025.” As previously reported by AVweb, Airbus cut production rates last April in response to the coronavirus pandemic.