magniX Moves To Everett

Aerospace electric propulsion systems company magniX has announced that it is moving its global headquarters from Redmond to Everett, Washington. According to the company, it also plans to relocate all of its Australia and Redmond operations to Everett, which boasts a new 40,000 square-foot engineering, manufacturing and testing facility. magniX says consolidating operations has “resulted in additional employees being hired and more job openings becoming available.”

“magniX continues to make tremendous progress toward revolutionizing commercial aviation and our new facility is a representation of that progress,” said magniX CEO Roei Ganzarski. “I am excited to see efficient and clean electric aircraft propulsion systems of varying power ranges coming out of this facility and heading to customers.”

As previously reported by AVweb, magniX’s magni500 electric propulsion system powered Harbour Air’s all-electric DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver conversion, which flew for the first time in Dec. 2019. The company also collaborated with AeroTEC on an electric Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, launching it for its first test flight in May 2020. The eCaravan was also powered by the magni500, which was nominated for the 2019 Robert J. Collier Trophy.