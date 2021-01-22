Going to the Moon Was Easy Compared To 100UL

Doing a little back-of-the-envelope math here, it looks like I have spent just shy of half of my entire life writing about avgas. And not just avgas, but the unleaded replacement for it that would ultimately banish tetraethyl lead to the same place we sent dioxin, radium paint, asbestos and the Gilbert Atomic Laboratory Kit for kids that actually contained bits of uranium.
So you’ll forgive me if I was blase about last week’s report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Transportation Research Board recommending what we should do about leaded avgas. Reading it felt a little like a gauzy tour of the 1980s delivered by someone who didn’t know we actually detested ABBA and we all knew that Scratch ‘n Sniff stickers really were disgusting. If you sense a certain black cynicism in my otherwise uplifting prose, I feel certain you will understand. To be fair, there is some wisdom in this report and if you’re paying attention, a warning, too.
As summarized in our news report, the National Academies examined the unleaded avgas problem because of a requirement inserted into the 2018 FAA Authorization Act. And why not? The FAA couldn’t figure this out and neither could the airframers, the engine builders or, so far, the oil companies. Might as well give the academics a shot, right? If you’ve somehow zoned out on all of this—and who could blame you?—the report reviews in great depth how aviation went from being nowhere when lead was phased out of automotive gas in the 1980s and how we have essentially remained right there—nowhere.
But not for lack of trying. As the report notes (barely) and we have reported ad nauseam, the avgas replacement effort accelerated to this-time-gosh-darnit-we’re-serious speed around 2010. And a decade later, we’ve advanced to the very verge of the edge of … nowhere. The FAA put together a four-letter program called the Piston Aviation Fuels Initiative or PAFI. Thus far, it’s not unfair to say this program has been a black box that whirs, clicks and clatters but nothing visible comes out. By statute, because of its interface with the private sector, the FAA can’t talk about PAFI’s findings, so inquiries to the agency are met with the anodyne “work continues” or “progress is being made.”
Such that we know anything, it appears that Shell has a 100-octane unleaded fuel that’s close to being approvable. But the FAA said it fell short of being a drop-in replacement for unstated reasons. One of these could be materials incompatibility issues related to gaskets, seals, O-rings and tank bladders. Swift Fuels was originally in the PAFI program but withdrew to work outside that testing program. General Aviation Modifications Inc. is also working on a 100-octane fuel and has been since 2010. It’s pursuing approval under a novel STC path and reports progress has accelerated in recent months. Phillips is dabbling with its own additive-based fuel, also outside of PAFI.
The National Academies was charged with policy recommendations on reducing lead pollution from avgas up to and including eliminating it entirely. At a meeting in the fall of 2019, according to one participant who attended, there was a discernible tilt toward doing this with mogas and the experts on the board seemed only vaguely aware of PAFI’s existence, much less its activities. In its analysis, the report recognizes that mogas is a non-starter and not likely to have a significant role. So in the time-honored and industry-honed tradition of can kicking, it recommends the EPA conduct more research on the actual health impact of the 468 tons or so of lead aviation spews into the air.
The EPA, you may recall, already has health-risk data and some of it is presented in the report. This has been the basis for the long-awaited Finding of Endangerment that would lead to rulemaking to force the issue for aviation. Without that ruling, the industry has simply had no incentive to get serious about an unleaded fuel, especially one that might require airframe, engine or fuel farm upgrades. Even minimal ones. And one that will certainly cost a little more.
So, again in the grand tradition of loving the problem, the report uses a shotgun approach. It suggests federal agencies should develop training and awareness for the hazards of using and handling 100LL. Whoever wrote that has never cleaned the oily gunk off an oil filter pad with a gas soaked rag. We know this. We ignore it at whatever peril it represents.
The NA data identifies runups as a major contributor to lead pollution. It recommends airports move runup areas away from where they might impact people likely to breathe the lead particulates. Not a bad suggestion, but I don’t know how practical it is.
In place of 100LL, the report suggests 100VLL, which is a tighter spec ASTM-approved fuel with about 20 percent less lead and less octane give away than 100LL typically has. Some refiners can produce this and may actually be. There might be some reticence to do so because of octane shortfalls, but the report says widespread use of 100VLL would reduce aviation lead pollution by 20 to 40 percent if combined with more use of UL94.
As have other researchers, the NA report estimates that up to 68 percent of the GA fleet could burn UL94, a lower-octane fuel that also has ASTM approval. Swift has had some success in marketing this fuel to a few dozen airports and private users, mostly in the Midwest. The researchers recognize that widespread distribution of UL94 is unlikely because airports don’t want to invest in the tankage and owners aren’t demanding this grade of fuel. Regardless of octane, the benefits of unleaded fuel are cleaner plugs and oil and probably less corrosion due to lack of lead salts. That engines might run better and last longer hasn’t resonated enough with aircraft owners to demand a lead-free fuel.
The danger here is this: You may have noticed we had an election and now have a new Democratic president. During the Trump administration, agencies were told for every rule they wrote, two had to be retired. So the agencies have been frozen for four years. The thaw may be coming. An activist EPA could finally stop kicking the can and start kicking out rules once the Finding of Endangerment has been issued. The proportional measures NA recommends may or may not satisfy those rules while we continue to dither on an unleaded 100-octane fuel.
Second, no one really knows if the supply of tetraethyl lead is stable. The U.K.-based Innospec is believed to be the only remaining producer of TEL, although it may also be made in China. Nonetheless, it’s not hard to imagine rules that ban its export or import by a date certain. The number of countries that still allow leaded fuels is a precious few.
That gets us back full circle to the quest for an unleaded 100-octane fuel. Welcome to 1986. Anyone wishing to form a personal opinion about this will be frustrated by PAFI’s opaqueness. Are we close or are we not? GAMI’s G100UL is more transparent, but the marketing and distribution implications of an STC’d fuel are novel. And the FAA has fought this idea and erected barriers for GAMI at every turn, making the FAA’s intransigence instrumental in why we still don’t have an unleaded fuel. This appears to be finally easing.
In the end, the overarching reason we don’t have an unleaded aviation fuel is lack of public policy propelled by the utter absence of will—political, regulatory, scientific and market will. I suspect you’re not clamoring for a lead-free fuel and neither am I. We don’t need, as NA recommends, more study and research. We need leadership and a determination to force this issue with unambiguous policy, not the matrix of half-steps NA offers as a kind of surrender in lieu of doing the right thing. If the unleaded fuel costs a little more or requires some replacement parts in fuel systems, so be it. We need to get this done.
I would recommend reading the report yourself as a means of being more fully informed on the fuel issue, but really because if I’ve spent half my life on this, the least you can do is spend an hour with it. I would urge you to read the section on potential lead toxicity and form your own opinion on whether you think you have a role in reducing that.
Find the report here.
For almost 50 years intelligent humans, some of whom worked in government, have been trying to get the lead out, with little progress.
Todd Petersen, George W. Braly of GAMI, and Lars Hjelmberg of Hjelmco Oil (sweden) collectively have close to 150 years of experience in aviation and fuels. If you want a consensus, and leave out discussion with these GIANTS, everyone will lose.
Petersen, is the auto fuel STC guru (38 years), including water methanol injection for “100 octane” engines. Braly has contributed to massive reductions in lead emissions by promoting lean of peak (up to 20% reduction in fuel use results in 20% less lead pollution) operations for over 20 years. Hjelmberg has been distributing and selling ASTM D910 unleaded avgas for 40 years now. If we wait much longer, we will have a major brain drain on our hands.
I downloaded and read the “Consensus Study Report” (CSP) and was extremely disappointed by the lack of research used to present the state of AVGAS. A typical waste of money by government. The valuable information could have been condensed to about 20 pages. I purchased a Swift fuel forever STC and wish UL94 was more readily available, however it feels like the author was paid to promote Swiftfuel. Never is Hjelmco’s fuel mentioned, nor the “marine” grade fuels like REC 90, that many of us use with autofuel STCs.
Marcellette Cloche published her masters thesis titled in part “Hot Topics in Aviation”, in 2010. http://www.hjelmco.com/upl/files/41143.pdf This document provides an honest and complete overview of unleaded aviation fuel at the time of publication and is still relevant today. Swift’s 94UL was not really in the game at that point, but Ms. Cloche’s document can add quite a bit of understanding to the issue.
Timeline of Lead Phase-out
1970: Congress passes the Clean Air Act. The EPA is formed and given the authority to regulate compounds that endanger human health.
1973: EPA mandates a phased-in reduction of lead content in all grades of gasoline.
1974: EPA requires availability of at least one grade of unleaded gasoline, in order to be compatible with vehicles equipped with catalytic converters.
1996: EPA bans the use of leaded fuel for on-road vehicles (leaded gasoline was down to 0.6 percent of 1996 gasoline sales).
20 years of new vehicle production had minimized the “valve recession” risk, due to better valve and seat materials. After 45 years in the industry, I have seen only one burned valve in an automobile engine built since 1980, ( a turbocharged engine without hydraulic lifters) I suspect a valve clearance issue. In the mid 70s valve issues were relatively common. Unleaded fuels dramatically increase engine life, and could reliably add 50% to aircraft piston engine TBO.
Particulate emissions are completely ignored by CSP, and a not insignificant amount of lead in fuel ends up in the engine oil. http://www.hjelmco.com/files.asp?f_id=2419
So, we are still waiting…. Like Obama said, “The kids of Flint, provided that they’ve been tested for lead exposure and are getting continuous health care, are going to be fine” (This is the “science” party).
I personally believe the best interim solution is regulation promoting road use sale of a single ethanol free “premium” “marine” grade of fuel modeled on Hjelmco’s 91/96 or Swift UL94. These would have an automotive anti-knock index of around 98 and likely could use isobutanol as an oxygenate for smog areas.
Isobutanol does not absorb water, negatively affect RVP, so should be safe as an aircraft fuel additive. As the current push is for autos to move to higher ethanol content, all lesser grades could be splash blended with oxygenates. These fuels should be able to be pushed through existing oil pipeline infrastructures.
A federal mandate to preempt 99% of the LOCAL red tape associated with adding a fueling infrastructure (at federally supported airports) for unleaded fuel would put costs closer to $50K. https://www.ufuel.com/aviation.phtml
Lead is bad for engines and people; get rid of it!
People forget that when lead was introduced, it caused all sorts of engine problems, particularly with valves.
Now, some still somehow believe that lead is good for engines and valves.
In my personal experience, engines operated on unleaded Mogas (premium Shell) have at least 50 percent more cylinder life, do not have valve guide or valve problems, and never foul plugs.
Oil is cleaner. and oil passages do not sludge up.
Starting is easier in all weather, and some of those engines operate on fuel that may be a year old; still fine.
No Vapour lock issues, with or without fuel pumps. No problems with seals or leakages.
Octane is a separate issue, but is not a problem chemically. Octane does not require lead; that is just one way to achieve it.
What is the hold up? No one will say, except GAMI and SWIFT have fuels that work.
IF Lycoming and Continental were not scared of liability, and IF they would produce retrofittable “FADEC” ignitions and fuel injections for high compression engines, perhaps the problem would be solved, along with reduced fuel consumption.
Ford could help, or Toyota, or any engine manufacturer producing current engines with very high compression running on regular gas, let along premium. They build them by the millions; no problem.
Air cooled engines are more difficult than liquid cooled, but even there, the compression ratios are relatively low compared to modern engines.
It seems there is no will to solve the problem, and perhaps that the FAA doesn’t even understand the problem.
The fact that Swift Fuels, General Aviation Modifications, Inc., and Phillips have chosen to continue development outside of the FAA’s PAFI program suggests the program itself may be part of the problem. And as Paul pointedly states “… in the grand tradition of loving the problem…” isn’t that what the FAA demonstrates time and again?
Rather than spending more money on writing reports about washing your hands after fueling, I would like to see a grant program to encourage airports to sell lower octane avgas such as Swift. In addition to the fact that 68% of the fleet CAN run Swift, it’s actually better for the engines and creates lower mx costs for owners of a good chunk of the fleet. Just ask anyone with a low compression Continental or Rotax. It’s time to start reducing our lead use with what we have on hand rather than continuing to wait for technology we have not developed yet.
It’s a volume problem for the airport fuel providers. Yes, about 70% of the fleet can use low octane fuel, but those are the little airplanes (4-seaters and 2-seaters) that don’t burn a lot of gas. It’s the 30% of the fleet that CAN’T burn low octane (big singles and cabin class twins) that represent the true marketplace because that 30% of the fleet burns (and buys) more than 70% of the fuel. The market will move to serve those customers. It won’t move to serve those of us buying very little fuel. Even if we think it’s so much money we spend. It isn’t. Not for the airports.
KGBR (Great Barrington, MA) decided to put in a split tank that contains both AvGas and Swift 94, because the locals were up in arms about them replacing their old fuel tank (required by the state every 20 years, irrespective of condition). One of the arguments brought up at the town meetings was that the airport still sells LEADED gasoline (cue pearl clutching). So now the airport can say, “Actually, we are the first airport in the state to sell an unleaded aviation fuel.” It’s been as much for local PR as anything else.
https://www.berkshireeagle.com/archives/new-fuel-tank-is-in-the-ground-at-walter-j-koladza-airport-but-special-permit/article_16b11dab-5e01-5428-b163-639cbadb7701.html
There’s a subset of fungible, called miscible. THAT’S the unavoidable key issue with ALL of these alternative fuels
Meanwhile, simply outlawing unleaded fuel would be a form of confiscation – it would comprise a “taking for public use.” What would comprise the constitutionally-required “just compensation?” New engines and fuel systems for all affected legacy aircraft?
Paul. Please reread your column and notice the big picture you talk about. Government BS never ends. People getting paid to do research with never reaching any useful conclusions because their hands are tied behind their backs or they just don’t care about their work.
But please don’t blame the previous administration because the one before them had 8 years. I didn’t hear a darn thing from that bunch of morons either. Not to support the previous crowd, but at least someone saw the light and determined we need LESS restrictions to be somewhat more productive.
Hopefully more hands are untied and we move forward on many fronts without costing us an arm and a leg.
I think part of the problem is trying to find a “drop-in solution”. It seems pretty clear at this point that such a fuel does not exist, and that the engines requiring high-octane fuel will need to have some modifications done to support an unleaded fuel. And it seems to me that if most of these aircraft owners choose to spend $10-20k instead of $1500 to equip for ADS-B, surely they can afford whatever it would cost to modify their engines for unleaded fuels?
It seems like the goal of a drop-in solution is a case of “perfect is the enemy of good”.
Those “mods” likely would cost $100k per engine. What’s the value proposition? “The perfect is the enemy of the good,” indeed. Given the miniscule amount of lead that we’re talking about, it seems more like an exercise in virtue signaling, than in planet-saving.
What data do you have that supports that supposition?
Choose?
A lot of high performance aircraft are used for business travel. Much less than 20 years ago, but don’t get me started. When they updated the owners did not have a $1500 option. Your argument is based on a misrepresentation of history. My options, until nearly the deadline, were to upgrade minimally for maybe $6k? That option would have upped my value almost zero. OTOH, I could spend much more, but gain most of that in value.
I wasn’t flying for business anymore, but if I were, I’d have had to get my plane in the shop to avoid a predicted rush near the deadline.
Now for the rest of your solution, where is it? What does it cost me and how much performance do I lose? Where’s YOUR data?
I suspect no one will know the answer to how easy it is to modify a plane until a fuel is decided on. And, no bureaucrat wants to be the guy who decided on a fuel and then there was a bad outcome.
Cynical prediction: the ultimate solution will require expensive, invasive changes to most piston aircraft. Not long after the “Unleaded Fuel Mandate” goes into effect, practical and affordable battery (or fuel cell, or ultra capacitor) electrical storage relegates internal combustion engines to the same museum of historical novelties as steam engines.
At least in that scenario we can continue ops-normal for the next 200 years. 😉
Car engines routinely have compression ratios (CR) of 10:1 or higher and run fine on mogas. In significant part, it’s because of far-better engine management systems (EMS) which are totally lacking on traditional aircraft engines. But fundamentally, it’s possible only because their small cylinder volume automatically makes pre-ignition much less of a concern. Upgrading from 1928 ignition systems to EMS is technically quite easy and relatively inexpensive, but FAA certification is a byzantine and expensive proposition. Reducing CR with shorter connecting rods is also relatively easy. Turbo engines already have mechanically-lower CR and could be “fixed” by limiting boost. Reducing the effective CR reduces power of course. Expensive true.
Other regulations presently make adoption of 94UL difficult. A new standard self-fuel installation is very expensive and fuel volume isn’t enough to easily make up costs. (The few in my area charge more for 94UL than 100LL as a consequence.) Numerous and varying local and state restrictions generally forbid having small private fueling options. And, as is the case with me, even with a lead-free loving Rotax, I am required to burn 100LL because that’s what the USA certification certificate requires and the manufacturer has nothing to gain now by changing it, nor is there enough money to be made by going through an STC process, for a tiny number of such aircraft types.
Overall, a pretty bleak picture.
Hmm… Create a FUEL to run in engines borne in the 1930’s, or create a new engine designed to operate on what’s available (Jet A)? Today’s muscle cars run to power levels never dreamt of in the 1960s. Automotive fuel is largely “contaminated” with Ethanol, which adsorbs water (death to pilots when frozen). So we can’t leverage that source unless we use non-oxygenated fuels.
This really is not rocket science for those with engine design skills and the will to do it. We just need to have faith, and support those with God given talents for such an exercise. It can certainly be accomplished.
Godspeed Aviators
Who will pay for all of these new engines and their related systems? Seriously.
The problem is too many rules already. Agencies being frozen because they couldn’t get rid of rules just reminds me of that thing with monkeys unable to get their hands out of a jar because they won’t release the fruit inside. Pretty sure my dog could work out that level of problem.
The moonshot was solvable because there wasn’t a mile of preexisting red tape that a majority of normal people found somehow sacred. There merely was a lot of miles physically deadly to humans, and math to be overcome. (Hidden Figures is an awesome movie)
If lead in aircraft is such a huge deal, just show me the money. I suspect it’s like everything else in the world where it’s only a problem when someone else can be made to provide the time, effort, and money to fix it. In the meantime, we all pay for bureaucrats not to solve anything.
We are really in this situation because of lack of demand for new light aircraft and their engines. That’s a result of a combination of many things, but much of it is a seeming conspiracy to take the fun and utility out of light aircraft for over half a century. Additionally, innovation gets squashed because flying is so dangerous it justifies many pounds of regulation yet it’s the only industry where manufacturers have a right to build offending products ad infinitum.
We can do one thing for certain and stop building planes that require 100LL.
The NAS study was directed by Congress to ignore all of the current Unleaded fuels under development. That is in part why it wallows around in half-baked options.. Both the GAMI and Swift UL100 fuels are “Drop-in” replacements with viable formulas able to be produced in existing refineries with existing processes and additives. They are languishing in part because they are designed around a proprietary license model, and haven’t been developed by the producers.. The Shell product had issues with dissolving paint, and the Phillips product (“About 5 years away..”) uses Manganese salts and scavengers that also have health risks.. GAMI and Swift fuels have been delayed by indecision over testing methodology and criteria for actually granting approval for these fuels.. The few refiners brewing 100LL aren’t going to change over until either ordered to by the federal government or forced to by cutoff of Tetraethyl lead supply from Innospec. Most medium to small airports can’t afford to add new tanks, so adoption of UL94 requires arm-twisting to get one of existing tanks/refueling operators to switch.. And it requires distribution infrastructure (transport/storage/deliveries) to mitigate the cost premium away from the Indiana refinery now producing it..
Just spit balling here, could we somehow stop the liability chain from hitting an auto maker whose engine gets modified for aviation use? Hasn’t the weight to power issue been changed a lot recently? Is it still a non starter to modify a high performance auto engine?
It isn’t a non-starter at all – a lot of experimentals are using auto conversions very successfully. The devil is in the details, of course, do it wrong and you have an unreliable engine. But if individuals or small groups can do it successfully, then a fully engineered solution should be trivial. But it would require the expense and complication of certification, which has killed many such attempts already, either directly, or by forcing the engine prices so high that ‘I might as well buy the tried-and-true’ engine. Similar reasons why you can still buy brand-new PA-28s and C-172s!
It’s already been mentioned that the amount of lead is miniscule–but that will never stop the True Believers that ALL lead must be removed–as Yars quotes–“The perfect is the enemy of the good.”
How about THIS–Reverse the procedure–instead of modifying existing engines to achieve “lead-free Nirvana”, let the big-government activists fund a program that will WORK!
If they REALLY believe that lead is that big a problem, let them fund a program to get rid of engines that require it. The Obama administration spent a fortune for “Cash for Clunkers”–buying back a whole generation of perfectly-running cars to advance their agenda. Much as I detest government involvement in ANYTHING, Having a government program to give a pro-rata buyback based on engine hours remaining would settle the issue once and for all–and it wouldn’t take 50 years of “research” by the government to do it.
With a market this large, Continental, Lycoming, and perhaps some auto engineers would likely have conforming prototypes available in short order–(at least, short, compared to the never-ending “studies.”) Aircraft owners could get be assured that their aircraft wouldn’t be legislated out of existence–the “get out the lead” advocates could stop their hand-wringing. Engine manufacturers would be busy. The FAA could finally move into the 21st century in certifying technology adopted by non-aviation manufacturers in the LAST century. Airplane owners would have some assurance that their airplanes aren’t going to be outlawed.
The only people this would REALLY affect negatively are those that own aircraft powered by radial engines, or Warbirds–a small but important segment. Perhaps a niche could be carved out for them to have a boutique fuel.
For the country, we could settle this once and for all–and quit spending money on interminable studies. If I could be assured that my 100 octane powered aircraft could be re-powered with a conforming and modern engine, AND that I’d get a pro-rated buyout of the remaining hours, I’d be all over that!
Why pro-rate the buyout?
If the government opts to outlaw my engine, they should provide me with a new one – installed, with all attendant systems – at NO cost to me. (See 5th amendment.)
Yars–you are right, as usual.
That was my initial take on solving the problem–but I realized that SOMEBODY in the “Puzzle Palace” would shout “Hey, these guys are getting a new engine for NOTHING!” (never mind that the new engine was because of a dubious MANDATE that the government was unable to solve).
I HAD considered that the FAA would give so many years to replace the engines–and that old-styled engines would no longer be licensed for building–but that would be a great leap of faith in trusting multiple government agencies that have proven to be UNABLE to come up with a sensible solution. It would mean that parts for the old engines would be a problem.
My solution was that “I will install a new engine in the airplane IF you A. Certify the engine first. B. Have new engines ready for build-up. C. Have spare parts ready to ship. D. Pre-certify the STC to install the new engines. E. Give time for manufacturers to flight test and start installations of the new engines prior to the “Cash for Clunkers Part II” program.
If they started today, we “Could” have new, fuel efficient, reliable engines that don’t need leaded fuel in 5 year–but with government dithering, it would be 10 years–but at least we would HAVE a solution (unlike the half-century of “development” for a solution that HASN’T PRODUCED RESULTS.
It would be a fairly simple program–the government gives us a new, compliant, certified engine, with better reliability and systems, and no requirement for lead–and in return, I would pay the remaining hours to TBO at the rate per hour add/deduct as specified in Aircraft Blue Book.
Best of all, we STOP THE INCESSANT SQUABBLING, DELAYS, AND UNCERTAINTY ON THE PART OF THE FAA. Getting the FAA out of the fuel business and restoring certainty is worth the cost, and safety and utility is upgraded with the ability to utilize modern systems.
Maybe it wouldn’t be a Continental or Lycoming–maybe it is an FAA-approved auto engine. Remember when the auto manufacturers touted “aircraft style accessories”? The tables have turned–an aircraft engine based on an auto engine MAY be the best solution.
OR–we can watch the EPA types continue to DEMAND a product that they themselves haven’t been able to produce in 50 years–leaving us all waiting for the next blunder on their part–all the while our aircraft engines use 1930s technology.
“If they REALLY believe that lead is that big a problem, let them fund a program to get rid of engines that require it.”
Yep.
It’s too easy to identify problems, when your paycheck depends on the number of problems identified, not the number of problems solved.
Kinda like a “safety inspector”.
Pretty easy to point out problems when you’re not required to solve them.