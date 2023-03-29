Cirrus Launches Aircraft Configurator

Cirrus Aircraft launched a new web-based aircraft configurator tool on Wednesday at the 2023 Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo. The tool is designed to allow users to try out paint and interior options, get an overview of a specific model’s technology and safety features and see a how areas such as the doors and baggage areas function. The configurator generates 360-degree animations of the aircraft and design selected with options to save, download and share an unlimited number of configurations.

“The aircraft configurator is another step in our evolution of delivering a connected, world-class experience for our customers,” said Cirrus CEO Zean Nielsen. “The configurator invites people to learn more about our aircraft, technology and safety systems and then design and share their dream aircraft. It’s a testament to our team’s continuous research and development of new technologies that make personal aviation more accessible.”

Cirrus said the tool was inspired by similar platforms for customizing cars. The aircraft configurator is currently available for the Vision Jet and SR Series aircraft on Cirrus’ website. The company says it plans to expand the tool to include fleet and special mission aircraft.