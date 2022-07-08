7000th Ecureuil Helicopter Delivered

Airbus Helicopters announced on Friday that it has delivered the 7000th single-engine light helicopter from the Ecureuil family. The aircraft went to France-based company Blugeon Hélicoptères, which specializes in sling work at high altitudes. The Ecureuil flew for the first time in 1974 and is used primarily for aerial work, passenger transport, business flights, public services and emergency medical services (EMS).

“Designed to be a simple, practical, and competitive aircraft, the secret of its success lies in its excellent performance and its incredible ability to adapt to operators’ needs,” said Airbus Helicopters Light Helicopters program head Axel Aloccio. “It is precisely thanks to the confidence of operators like Blugeon that we are celebrating the milestone of the 7,000th delivery today.”

Airbus reports that Ecureuil family helicopters are currently operated by 2,014 customers in 124 countries worldwide. According to the company, the global fleet has logged more than 36 million flight hours to date. The Ecureuil family includes the H125, formerly called the AS350, and H130.