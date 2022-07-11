NTSB’s Bruce Landsberg Discusses Snodgrass/Lewiston Accident

On July 7, 2022, the NTSB released the final report on the Dale Snodgrass crash in Lewiston, Idaho, in July 2021. As many expected, it found that the crash was caused because the pilot failed to remove the control lock during his preflight and then failed to perform a full flight control check to catch the error. In this interview with NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg, he reveals that the only thing unusual about the accident was the pilot was a high-time, accomplished military aviator with thousands of jet hours flown in high-risk environments. Unfortunately, we’ve seen this all too often before, and Landsberg also discusses a Gulfstream IV accident that killed seven in 2014. Same reason. Snodgrass’ legacy may be the positive one of shocking pilots into taking control checks seriously.
I remember a Scott Crossfield interviewed about his incredible complex test aircraft achievements and the interviewer noted that he like to fly his Cub and how that was probably nothing for a pilot like him to fly. Scott came back with the reply, “yeah, the Cub will only kill you a little bit”.
That statement has humbled me many times and probably saved my life several times. It reminds me that a checklist that I’ve read a thousand times needs to be read one more time.
And didn’t Crossfield fly into a thunderstorm with a Centurion?
This isn’t a design problem this is a pilot was in a major rush to get airborne problem. All Cessna ag planes have a similar control lock and I have yet to read any issues on not unhooking it before flight. Face it Snodgrass screwed up.
“Face it Snodgrass screwed up.“ Human being’s have a tendency to do that now and then. Still haven’t found an antidote after all these years. We need another study of course.
I literally cannot get into my airplane unless the control lock is removed first.
No training whatsoever is required and no check list is required. As far as control locks are concerned it’s pretty much fool proof.
It is clear as day to me that design was and is the issue. An accident waiting to happen is an understatement. On the contrary, the accident was designed to happen just as a a gun is designed to discharge when you are playing Russian roulette. Eventually it’s going to happen with 100 percent probability.
There is a very simple and obvious fix that requires no training, no check list and literally costs nothing. How this is still an issue is beyond me.
Retired G4 pilot here.Thank you Paul for having and publishing the discussion with Bruce Landsberg. It’s a great public service on your part and that of AVweb.
If FSI did anything to teach me how to fly a G4, they convinced me of the imperative of flight control checks on a G4 regardless of the thrust lever interlock safety feature. And if there were any G4 flight control check doubters prior to BED 2014, there shouldn’t be now. In our department we did 3 control checks on the G4 prior to liftoff, the first one taking place prior to brake release while still on the ramp where we started engines. While I have always been enough of a flight controls check freak to make people think I’m trying to get airborne by flapping flight controls alone, I became even more of a freak as a result of flying the G4. My 120 gets a minimum of 3 visual flight control checks before every liftoff and it has no internal flight control lock. All that said, this conversation with Bruce Landsberg still gets my attention.
From day one student pilot:
Control Surfaces – Free, Clear and Correct.
Even on your own aircraft, absolutely on any rental even when rented everyday or even after a $200 hamburger.
When you turn your back on an aircraft it’s a different aircraft when you come back to it. You don’t know where or how it’s been.
Yeah, a Cub will only kill you a little bit, humbling thought.
I’m surprised that “complacency” was not brought up during this interview or report. I fear my own complacency. You do it over and over and complacency is inevitable. Brief the threats, and for high time folks, complacency is a big one.
A very sad accident.
I cannot understand how a pilot can start and taxi a tailwheel airplane to a runway for takeoff without ever having his hand on the stick. Even starting such an airplane such as this with the stick not back can cause serious consequences. I assume an autopsy eliminated medical issues. CFI 1419983
“Snodgrass’ legacy may be the positive one of shocking pilots into taking control checks seriously”.
I agree. Thanks for taking the time to put this together.
The only thing that would have prevented this tragedy (or thousands of others) was the fourth factor, “engineering the problem” with a better control lock design. Every one of the other four failure chain factors (training, procedures, and supervision) can and will be missed or mitigated. I have a 1960 Cessna 172A and have never taken off with the control lock in place. I’ve never actually tried, because it’s very hard to taxi to the runway when the engine isn’t running.
There is a thin metal collar screwed to the panel where the control yoke column exits. Two holes are drilled on opposite sides of the collar which align with a hole drilled through the steel control yoke. A 3/16″ rod locks the yoke, and thus the control surfaces, into a neutral position. This sort of control lock is quite common, but could be forgotten when preflighting.
The elegant difference is that the other end of that rod has a red metal plate that completely covers the engine starter control. It is physically impossible to start the engine from the cockpit without removing the control lock.
The only possible failure mode would involve starting the engine and reinserting the control lock for some reason. Even then, there is a fail-safe: the locking ring is made of relatively thin aluminum. In 1996 when Hurricane Fran nailed KRDU while the plane was temporarily tied down on the ramp, that locking pin will rip right out of the ring simply from aerodynamic forces applied to the control surfaces, much less the muscles of a panicked pilot. THAT is proper design. It’s a little more elegant than using a seatbelt to tie the stick full-aft in my ’46 Champ, but just as effective.
Therefore, SIAI Marchetti is responsible for this accident, imho. All pilots forget control locks. When something designed to protect the aircraft depends on pilot wet-ware, both will be lost at some point.
If the accident pilot was still in the military and this was a military aircraft, he would have been met by the plane captain who would have showed him that all the pins and locks had been removed. The pilot would then take directions from ground crew who will signal him/her to go through flight control checks several times up to and including just before take off. Not in the military, we as pilot have to make those checks ourselves and we need to do it all the time every time. Would a $15.99 “Remove Before Flight” tag with four feet of tether cord tied to the control lock and then draped across the control stick save a life here. Probably. Recognizing that the control lock is poorly designed is only the first step. Doing something about it (for less than $20) is the next step.