A380 To Test Open Rotor Engine

Airbus and CFM International are teaming up to develop and test open rotor engines on an A380. The Super Jumbo will carry the unusual engine on its inner left pylon. The double decker airliner will fly with the engine later in this decade in France. In the meantime, it will be ground tested and undergo flight test validation at General Electric’s Victorville, California, flight test center. The goal is to advance the cause of making aviation net zero for carbon emissions over the next 30 years.
“New propulsion technologies will play an important role in achieving aviation’s net-zero objectives, along with new aircraft designs and sustainable energy sources,” said Sabine Klauke, Airbus chief technical officer, in a statement. The engine design is expected to yield a 20 percent increase in efficiency. The A380 tests will test integration of the engine onto the wing, evaluate the aerodynamic impact of the engines and test them on sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).
Good thing the European companies are doing this. Complete waste of time and money. Sustainable and net-zero objectives won’t do any good if passengers won’t ride in something with a prop. This same technology was rejected by US airlines some 30 years ago because of this issue and the noise they create.
Pax certainly will ride in them if they are the more affordable option.
And presumably the noise issue will be a major point of development in light on experiences 30+ years ago.
Don’t these people know anything about history? UHBs and UDFs from GE, Allison and Pratt were flown on test MD-80s in the 80s. The goal was to make more money for the airlines, not to “save the planet” from bogus environmental concerns. They were very loud, very expensive and maintenance was higher. UDFs were a failure 40 years ago and will be today for the same reasons. Read “Props” for McDonnell Douglas: The Unducted Fan Projects That Never Took Off“ Avgeekery.com. As far as biofuels are concerned, it is inhumane to use food as fuel. Why the horrible ethanol quotas forced on gasoline suppliers should be terminated.